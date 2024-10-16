WXV Round 3 Round-Up

WXV concluded over the weekend, with England securing a tight and tense 21-12 victory over Canada to secure the WXV 1 title.

The weekend started with Wales securing an impressive victory over Japan to secure their place at the Rugby World Cup next year, with Donna Rose, Georgia Evans and Natalia John all featuring in the win.

Whilst the Welsh finished their campaign with a victory, Scotland were unable to do the same, as Australia pipped them to the WXV 2 title after winning a heartstopping final match.

Despite a red card, Scotland hit the front in the final quarter, but the squad containing Louise McMillan and Coreen Grant were unable to hold on. Despite the defeat, they also confirmed their place at next year's World Cup in England.

In WXV 1, Lotte Clapp impressed for the USA, but they were unable to stop the Irish resurgence, as the women from the Emerald Isle ran out 26-14 winners.

The final match of the tournament saw Canada host England in a winner-takes-all clash.

The match was tight and tense throughout, with England ending away to secure the win and with it, the WXV 1 title.

Marlie Packer captained her side to victory, in a squad that saw teammates Rosie Galligan, Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison all feature.

For Canada, McKinley Hunt, Gabby Senft, Fancy Bermudez, Paige Farries and Alysha Corrigan all put in impressive showings, ahead of their return to the club in the coming weeks.