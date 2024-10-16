Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Press Notes | McCall Pre Bristol Bears (A)

16.10.24
Harlequins V Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby
Harlequins V Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby

“After he has surgery on Monday we’ll know more about his recovery time, but the overwhelming support from across the game has certainly lifted his spirits.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Christie’s resilience in the face of another stint on the sidelines.

“He’s one of those characters that once the surgery is done, he’ll be fully focused on getting back on to the pitch, and like he’s done from his broken arms I’m sure he’ll be able to return better than ever.”

McCall also said it’s important to “learn the lessons” from the London Derby ahead of the Bristol Bears match-up on Saturday. The DOR is fully focused on writing the wrongs of the game against Quins in a top of the table clash at Ashton Gate.

“They’re a very different and unique challenge to what we have faced so far this season. We have assessed what went wrong over the Harlequins game and, without giving away any secrets, we are confident we can amend those parts of our game ahead of this weekend.”

In a week which has seen seven Saracens players called up to England’s Autumn Nations Series squad, McCall praised the efforts of Alex Lozowski in particular who could be in line for his first England appearance in six years.

“Alex has been an important player for us over several years. He’s always been a standout player in big games and risen to the occasion. He’s only had one opportunity so far on the international stage and I know he’s a player that loves to be involved in those sorts of environments.

At 31-years-old you wouldn’t blame him for cruising at this point in his career. But he knew he’s good enough to play in these sorts of competitions for England and it’s pleasing to see that hard work pay off.”

Wxv

WXV Round 3 Round-Up

WXV concluded over the weekend, with England securing a tight and tense 21-12 victory over Canada to secure the WXV 1 title. The weekend started with Wales securing an impressive victory over Japan to secure their place at the Rugby World Cup next year, with Donna Rose, Georgia Evans and Natalia John all featuring in […]

16.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 10 16 At 10.16.28

Seven Saracens named in England Autumn Nations Series Squad

Saracens have had seven players called up to the England squad for the Autumn Nations Series in November. Jamie George, Theo Dan, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Nick Isiekwe and Alex Lozowski will all join Steve Borthwick's 36-player training squad which begins on Saturday 2 November against New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. The […]

16.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

