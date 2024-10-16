Press Notes | McCall Pre Bristol Bears (A)

“After he has surgery on Monday we’ll know more about his recovery time, but the overwhelming support from across the game has certainly lifted his spirits.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Christie’s resilience in the face of another stint on the sidelines.

“He’s one of those characters that once the surgery is done, he’ll be fully focused on getting back on to the pitch, and like he’s done from his broken arms I’m sure he’ll be able to return better than ever.”

McCall also said it’s important to “learn the lessons” from the London Derby ahead of the Bristol Bears match-up on Saturday. The DOR is fully focused on writing the wrongs of the game against Quins in a top of the table clash at Ashton Gate.

“They’re a very different and unique challenge to what we have faced so far this season. We have assessed what went wrong over the Harlequins game and, without giving away any secrets, we are confident we can amend those parts of our game ahead of this weekend.”

In a week which has seen seven Saracens players called up to England’s Autumn Nations Series squad, McCall praised the efforts of Alex Lozowski in particular who could be in line for his first England appearance in six years.

“Alex has been an important player for us over several years. He’s always been a standout player in big games and risen to the occasion. He’s only had one opportunity so far on the international stage and I know he’s a player that loves to be involved in those sorts of environments.

At 31-years-old you wouldn’t blame him for cruising at this point in his career. But he knew he’s good enough to play in these sorts of competitions for England and it’s pleasing to see that hard work pay off.”