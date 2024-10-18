Rugby World Cup 2025 Group Stage Draw Confirmed

The draw for the Rugby World Cup is now complete. All 16 teams now know who they will be facing at the tournament in August, following last night’s draw which was conducted by Saracens and England legend Maggie Alphonsi.

Some mouthwatering pools have been drawn, with some huge match-ups in the group stages.

The Red Roses have been handed a tricky pool with Australia, the USA and Samoa named in Group A. That could mean we see Saracens Women’s co-captains Marlie Packer and Lotte Sharp going up against each other in the group stages!

Pool B sees the most potential Saracens representation, with Canada, Scotland and Wales joined by Fiji.

There could be as many as 13 Saracens players facing off in this group, with the likes of Fancy Bermudez, Coreen Grant, Donna Rose and Georgia Evans all having impressed in the recent WXV series. Add in a returning Sophie de Goede and this pool has all the hallmarks of a classic.

Pool C will see World Champions New Zealand face Ireland, Japan and Spain, whilst Pool D sees France drawn with Italy, South Africa and Brazil.

Red Roses and Saracens Women’s captain Marlie Packer was present for the draw.

“It feels so much more real now. Playing Australia, USA and Samoa is super exciting. For me personally it's a massive honour to lead the team out, a privilege to do so, but, knowing that every team wants to beat you, you can't be complacent. You've always got to push yourself within the squad, in training sessions, we're always striving to be the best."

Marlie and the rest of her international teammates from across the globe are now back at Saracens for what is set to be one of the most exciting PWR seasons in recent memory.

