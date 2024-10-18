Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Rugby World Cup 2025 Group Stage Draw Confirmed

18.10.24
Marliemaggie
Gag4ewxw8aerp8i

The draw for the Rugby World Cup is now complete. All 16 teams now know who they will be facing at the tournament in August, following last night’s draw which was conducted by Saracens and England legend Maggie Alphonsi.

Some mouthwatering pools have been drawn, with some huge match-ups in the group stages.

The Red Roses have been handed a tricky pool with Australia, the USA and Samoa named in Group A. That could mean we see Saracens Women’s co-captains Marlie Packer and Lotte Sharp going up against each other in the group stages!

Pool B sees the most potential Saracens representation, with Canada, Scotland and Wales joined by Fiji.

There could be as many as 13 Saracens players facing off in this group, with the likes of Fancy Bermudez, Coreen Grant, Donna Rose and Georgia Evans all having impressed in the recent WXV series. Add in a returning Sophie de Goede and this pool has all the hallmarks of a classic.

Pool C will see World Champions New Zealand face Ireland, Japan and Spain, whilst Pool D sees France drawn with Italy, South Africa and Brazil.

Red Roses and Saracens Women’s captain Marlie Packer was present for the draw.

“It feels so much more real now. Playing Australia, USA and Samoa is super exciting. For me personally it's a massive honour to lead the team out, a privilege to do so, but, knowing that every team wants to beat you, you can't be complacent. You've always got to push yourself within the squad, in training sessions, we're always striving to be the best."

Marlie and the rest of her international teammates from across the globe are now back at Saracens for what is set to be one of the most exciting PWR seasons in recent memory.

With The Duel against Harlequins Women just over a month away, there is no better time to book your seat for the match and see the action live. What better way to prepare for seeing your heroes at the Rugby World Cup than to see them live for their clubs in the ultimate club rugby rivalry!?

Prices start from just £5 and you can book here at our Early Bird price.

