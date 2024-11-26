Coming Next | December

We’re hurtling towards the festive period, but there is no time to take a pause for breath and start to question whether it’s too early to put up the Christmas decorations just yet.

This weekend, your Saracens Women’s team are back here at StoneX Stadium for a clash with Loughborough Lightning and a chance for a reunion with former Sarries centre Alev Kelter.

As December comes around, one might question if Saracens have ended up on Santa’s naughty list this year. An away assignment against Leicester Tigers is followed by a trip to Kingsholm to face Gloucester-Hartpury. The champions will be smarting from their defeat at StoneX Stadium last month so this is one not to miss!

After that, the Bears roll into town on 21st December for a repeat of last season’s semi-final. Sarries secured a bit of revenge for that defeat by spoiling the Bears’ big day out at Ashton Gate last month and Dave Ward’s side will be determined to return the favour by playing the role of the Christmas Grinch.

As for your Saracens Men, December sees a return to European action, with the Vodacom Bulls travelling to StoneX Stadium on 7 December, before Saracens venture off for a Parisian excursion the following Sunday, as they take on Stade Francais.

League action then resumes just in time for Christmas, with two tough assignments against last season’s finalists in store.

Northampton Saints travel to StoneX Stadium on 22nd December for a first meeting since last season’s semi-final, with a trip to the Rec to face Finn Russell’s Bath side rounding off the calendar year.