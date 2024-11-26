Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR R7)

26.11.24
Saracens Women V Harlequins Women Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby
Saracens Women V Harlequins Women Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry, was left frustrated as Saracens ended up on the wrong side of The Duel falling short to Harlequins at the StoneX.

Despite a valiant last-minute comeback, Saracens Women were held to back-to-back defeats in testing conditions. Austerberry was frustrated at the outcome given the first half performance his side put up.

“The bounce of a ball against the corner flag was the only difference in that first half, and with the wind with 40 minutes to go and one score down I think it would’ve put us in a good place.

Our second half performance and execution was ultimately not good enough and that’s what costs us the game, but it’s frustrating as the bounce of a ball one way or a decision going another certainly could’ve changed the outcome.”

During the first 40 minutes, Austerberry lost his star second row Rosie Galligan after a head-on-head collision in the midfield with Beth Wilcox. The Saracens Director of Rugby was able to provide an immediate report on Galligan’s wellbeing.

“She’s being assessed. It was a difficult moment in the game as you never want to lose a pivotal player like Rosie with the majority of the match left to play. It’s a disappointing time for her personally and we’ll of course help her getting back to full fitness.”

Saracens had managed to score two tries within five minutes from May Campbell and Zoe Harrison to bring the deficit to just one point heading into the closing stages, however Austerberry praised the diligence of the Harlequins defence which didn’t let up when it counted.

“I thought we started the half quite slowly, but we clicked into gear in the final quarter and managed to get back on script. Credit must go to the visitors who managed to keep us out in those final few minutes, there were moments where I think we could’ve made some different decisions on the pitch but the replacements in particular Quins brought had a real impact.”

Sarries have no time to dwell on this result however as they host Loughborough Lightning at the StoneX on Saturday. Austerberry said that his team will be fully prepared for the proposition Lightning bring.

“It’s pretty easy to bounce back otherwise our season starts going in a very different direction. We’ve now lost against a top four team in Exeter and a top four team in Harlequins. If you keep losing to top four teams then there’s no chance, you’ll be one yourself. Loughborough will certainly be pushing for that so we need to up our execution levels and physicality in order to regain our form heading into the New Year.”

CLUB STATEMENT.

CLUB STATEMENT.

Saracens Group can today confirm that CEO Mark Thompson has left the club by mutual consent with immediate effect. Mark made a meaningful impact in several areas of the business. The Board acknowledges and appreciates the hard work and passion he poured into the role and the club. Hamish Wilson has joined the club as […]

27.11.24
PRESS NOTES | Mark McCall Pre-Newcastle

PRESS NOTES | Mark McCall Pre-Newcastle

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is expecting a tough challenge as Saracens Men restart their Gallagher Premiership campaign with a trip to Newcastle Falcons. As The Men in Black enter the festive period McCall has his eyes set on Friday’s fixture with the Falcons. “It’ll be a tough encounter; we always have good fixtures up […]

26.11.24
Acwebanener

Women's Pathway Round-Up

The start of the new year at Oaklands College has been a whirlwind of excitement for the Academy, from welcoming a new cohort of players from across the country, to new facilities being built on site – most notably our new sports pavilion, there has never been a better time to be a part of […]

