Quick Questions | Bryony Field

This week, it's the turn of Bryony Field to take on our Quick Questions. Check out her answers below.

Worst fashion sense in the squad?

Poppy Cleall, especially when she wears Disney merch.

Best dancer in the team?

Emma Hardy - Reverse Chicken is signature move.

Most likely to be late for a team meeting?

Probably Mo Botha, zero time keeping skills.

Biggest motivator?

Marlie is pretty good at that.

Who wouldn't you trust with your final £5?

Duncan - would probably give it to a random person on the street!

Best chef in the squad?

Me on mains, Sydney as pastry chef.

Most likely to quit rugby for another job?

Flo Williams, female boss.

Biggest rugby nause in the squad?

Amelia McDougall.

Weirdest person in the squad?

Charlotte Wright-Haley.

Worst music taste?

Sydney - only listens to N Dubz.

Worst roommate?

Akina Gondwe - sleeps with her glasses on.

Best roommate?

Isla, great chat & happily tans my back for me.

Funniest person in the squad?

Got to be Donna Rose, always provides some great content.

Biggest liability in the squad?

Georgia Evans, no question.

Most likely to become a coach?

Mckenna.

Fastest to the bar?

Alysha Corrigan - loves a pint and actually a fast person.

Most likely to not buy a round?

Ella Wyrwas, unless it’s a round of ginger & turmeric health shots.

Most trustworthy?

Joia Bennett - hard to get a word out of her let alone any tea!

Unluckiest person in the squad?

Bridger, pretty unlucky to get her car nicked from outside her house!

Biggest teacher’s pet?

Probably anyone who’s not been selected.