Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Five Saracens named in England U18 Training Camp

20.02.25
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens

Five junior academy members have been selected to join a 39-man squad at Bisham Abbey Sports Centre this week.

After success at U18 Premiership Rugby Finals day for the North Londoners, five of the squad that competed against Leicester have been selected for the final training camp ahead of the U18 Six Nations in March.

All 10 Premiership Rugby academies, as well as the Yorkshire Rugby Academy, are represented in the 39-player squad makeup.

Ahead of the Six Nations, Matt Lamin joins the men’s pathway as the U18 Men’s strength & conditioning coach. Lamin, who has previous experience leading the strength and conditioning departments of London Irish and the London & South Central Academies, joins from Harrow School where he was the Head of Athletic Development.

Matt Lamin said: “In recent weeks, my focus has been on collaborating with clubs to ensure the selected players are prepared for the demands of the upcoming competition window.

“My role will be to support the players' ongoing physical development and provide a holistic approach to performance. The upcoming camp will allow us to build on the exceptional work already being done by clubs, schools, and colleges, in aiding these young players to explore their full potential."

Jonathan Pendlebury said: “In what is our penultimate camp before the Six Nations, the forthcoming days will be presented as an opportunity for our players to demonstrate all the learnings put in place over the season.

“Spending last Sunday at the Academy League finals day, the immense talent on show was incredibly positive and selection for this week has been a challenge for Will [Parkin] and I. We’re in a great place, but there’s always room to get better and better.

“The continued development of players from our first meeting in September shows how increased competition and exposure to new environments have helped this group immensely.”

 

England U18 Men’s February camp squad (includes current academy and school) 

Forwards

Archie Appleby (Northampton Saints, Sedbergh School)

Will Bennett (Sale Sharks, Sedbergh School)

Sam Bland (Yorkshire Academy, Bishop Burton College)

Matthew Branch-Holland (Saracens, Ravens Wood) 

Marlon Farouk-Roy (Saracens, Oaklands College) 

Kealan Freeman-Price (Gloucester Rugby, Hartpury College)

Jerold Gorleku (Harlequins, Bishop Wand School)

Ashton Graham (Harlequins, Gordon’s School)

Ollie Hull (Northampton Saints, Stamford School)

Elvis Kitenge-Fuki (Newcastle Falcons, Gosforth Academy)

Henry Laidlow (Harlequins, Trinity School)

Jack Lawrence (Northampton Saints, St Joseph College)

Jack Lewis (Northampton Saints, Northampton School for Boys)

George Marsh (Leicester Tigers, Denstone College)

Freddie Ogden-Metherell (Gloucester Rugby, Dean Close School)

Alan Poku (Saracens, Bishop Wand School) 

Aiden Reid (Northampton Saints, Northampton School for Boys)

Oliver Spencer (Yorkshire Academy, Grammar School at Leeds)

Tate Williams (Harlequins, Worth School)

Elliot Williams (Harlequins, Gordon’s School)

Harry Wright (Gloucester Rugby, Stourport High School & Sixth Form College)

Backs

Ollie Batson (Exeter Chiefs, Exeter School)

Finlay Cunnison (Harlequins, Bishop Wand School)

Junior Denny (Gloucester Rugby, Bloxham School)

Rio Ebanks (Gloucester Rugby, Hartpury College)

Zac Finch (Saracens, Ravens Wood) 

Will Knight (Gloucester Rugby, Hartpury College)

Henry Lumley (Northampton Saints, Finborough School)

Fergus Mainey (Sale Sharks, Sedbergh)

Isaac Mears (Bath Rugby, Beechen Cliff School)

Ben Morrow (Saracens, Millfield) 

Rory O'Kane (Exeter Chiefs, Truro College)

James Pater (Northampton Saints, The Leys School)

Will Payton (Leicester Tigers, Warwick School)

Hugh Shields (Northampton Saints, Northampton School for Boys)

Oscar Talbot (Leicester Tigers, Rugby School)

James Townsend (Leicester Tigers, Warwick School)

Declan Treacey (Bath Rugby, Beechen Cliff School)

Victor Worsnip (Bristol Bears, Clifton College)

