Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Sale Sharks Women (PWR R18)

20.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harrisonbanner
Saracens Women V Exeter Chiefs Women

Zoe Harrison is keen to finish the league campaign on a high under the Friday Night Lights against Sale at the StoneX Stadium.

The fly-half anticipates a tough battle against the Sharks as Saracens aim to secure a home semi-final with a win over Sale in the final round of the PWR.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made four changes from the side that seal a place in the semi-finals against Exeter Chiefs last Saturday at the StoneX. One change does come in the front row, Carmen Tremelling featuring from the off at tighthead, alongside Sarries top try scorer May Campbell and loosehead Akina Gondwe.

Rosie Galligan and Louise McMillan continue their partnership in the second row. There is another change in the backrow, Gabrielle Senft makes her first start since returning from the sevens circuit on the blindside, with co-captain Marlie Packer at openside and Poppy Cleall rounding off the pack.

Tori Sellors also comes into the side, making her first start since returning from a calf injury, she partners Harrison at half-back. After being named in the most recent Scotland training squad, Beth Blacklock starts at inside centre alongside Emma Hardy in midfield.

The back three remains unchanged, with co-captain Lotte Sharp on the left wing, Sydney Gregson on the right and Jess Breach at fullback.

Amongst the replacements, Canadian prop McKinley Hunt returns to the match day squad, alongside England U20 fly-half Amelia MacDougall.

With the opportunity to play both the semi-final and final at the StoneX, Harrison is keen for Sarries to put their best foot forward on Friday night.

“There are no easy games in this league anymore, and we know we’ll have to be at our best to beat Sale on Friday. Playing under the lights at the StoneX is something we haven’t been able to do so far this season, so we want to put on a good show and return home next weekend against Harlequins for the play-offs.”

Saracens Women team to play Sale Sharks Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

 

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ McKinley Hunt

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Maya Montiel

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

21.⁠ Ella Wyrwas

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

