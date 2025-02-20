Rock Choir to perform at The Showdown 5!

Saracens is excited to confirm another incredible entertainment act at The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX, as ‘Rock Choir’ will be performing live at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

After being established in 2005, the world’s largest contemporary choir has appeared on many TV and Radio shows, including The One Show, Britain’s Got Talent, Good Morning Britain, This Morning and many more.

For over 20 years, the award winning contemporary choir has taken the country by storm and now has a phenomenal 30,000 Rock Choir Members across the United Kingdom in over 400 local communities.

At The Showdown 5 over 1200 of their members will be singing live with an alternative experience to the traditional classic community choir, introducing the crowd to feel-good pop and rock music, bringing their infectious energy and musical joy to the game to get fans on their feet.

With nearly 50,000 tickets already sold, the biggest rivalry in the Gallagher Premiership is set to be played in front of another sold out crowd as Saracens Men take on Harlequins in a huge clash in the race for the top four.

Haven’t got your tickets yet? Book NOW before they’re all gone!