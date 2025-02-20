Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Rock Choir to perform at The Showdown 5!

20.02.25
Saracens is excited to confirm another incredible entertainment act at The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX, as ‘Rock Choir’ will be performing live at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

After being established in 2005, the world’s largest contemporary choir has appeared on many TV and Radio shows, including The One Show, Britain’s Got Talent, Good Morning Britain, This Morning and many more.

For over 20 years, the award winning contemporary choir has taken the country by storm and now has a phenomenal 30,000 Rock Choir Members across the United Kingdom in over 400 local communities.

At The Showdown 5 over 1200 of their members will be singing live with an alternative experience to the traditional classic community choir, introducing the crowd to feel-good pop and rock music, bringing their infectious energy and musical joy to the game to get fans on their feet.

With nearly 50,000 tickets already sold, the biggest rivalry in the Gallagher Premiership is set to be played in front of another sold out crowd as Saracens Men take on Harlequins in a huge clash in the race for the top four.

Haven’t got your tickets yet? Book NOW before they’re all gone!

Isla Alejandro heads to Chicago Tempest on loan

Saracens can confirm that Isla Alejandro has joined Chicago Tempest on a short-term loan agreement. The winger will join the team this month as they prepare for the inaugural Women’s Elite Rugby (WER) competition, the first professional domestic league for Women’s Rugby in America. Alejandro will join Chicago Tempest, one of the six teams named […]

20.02.25
Explore Sporting History with the Saracens StoneX Stadium Tour

As the 2025 Men’s Rugby Six Nations reaches its thrilling conclusion and Saracens make their push for a playoff spot, there has never been a better time to immerse yourself in the world of sport. Following a spectacular winter of global competition, including the Cricket Champions Trophy, sports fans now have the perfect opportunity to […]

18.02.25
