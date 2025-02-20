Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Sd5 Webbanner 1
Sd5 Kv1 1x1 Gilbert

Isla Alejandro heads to Chicago Tempest on loan

20.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
27014625 Saracensvschiefs02 11 24 240 Jpg Harry Scott Munro 20241104 125013
Saracens Women V Leicester Tigers Women

Saracens can confirm that Isla Alejandro has joined Chicago Tempest on a short-term loan agreement.

The winger will join the team this month as they prepare for the inaugural Women’s Elite Rugby (WER) competition, the first professional domestic league for Women’s Rugby in America.

Alejandro will join Chicago Tempest, one of the six teams named to compete in the league’s inaugural campaign, until June. Providing the winger with valuable playing experience in North America.

Saracens Women’s Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry delighted to support Isla with this opportunity to play overseas.

“Isla gives her all day in and day out for the club and we are delighted to be able to support her with this chapter of her rugby journey. She has a great opportunity to pursue her rugby goals while also living a unique experience.

I have no doubt that Isla will embrace this opportunity wholeheartedly and make the very most of it. We look forward to welcoming Isla back for the 2025/2026 season.”

Alejandro is excited to take on this new challenge Stateside.

“Heading to the WER is too good an opportunity to miss! The US starting up their first professional league is a huge deal for their domestic game and with our shorter season, I think it is the perfect time for me to play rugby with some new faces and experience a different set up.

I’m extremely grateful to Saracens for facilitating this and I’m really looking forward to get out to Chicago and meet the team!”

 

News

See all news
27014625 Saracensvschiefs02 11 24 240 Jpg Harry Scott Munro 20241104 125013

Isla Alejandro heads to Chicago Tempest on loan

Saracens can confirm that Isla Alejandro has joined Chicago Tempest on a short-term loan agreement. The winger will join the team this month as they prepare for the inaugural Women’s Elite Rugby (WER) competition, the first professional domestic league for Women’s Rugby in America. Alejandro will join Chicago Tempest, one of the six teams named […]

20.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens V Exeter Chiefs

Explore Sporting History with the Saracens StoneX Stadium Tour

As the 2025 Men’s Rugby Six Nations reaches its thrilling conclusion and Saracens make their push for a playoff spot, there has never been a better time to immerse yourself in the world of sport. Following a spectacular winter of global competition, including the Cricket Champions Trophy, sports fans now have the perfect opportunity to […]

18.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 02 18 At 15.15.47

Five Sarries named for Calcutta Cup showdown

England men’s head coach Steve Borthwick has named five Saracens in his squad to play Scotland for the Calcutta Cup at Allianz Stadium on Saturday 22 February (kick-off 4.45pm, live on ITV1). Saturday's third-round Guinness Six Nations match will mark the 143rd encounter between England and Scotland, dating back to their first meeting in Edinburgh in […]

18.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross