Isla Alejandro heads to Chicago Tempest on loan

Saracens can confirm that Isla Alejandro has joined Chicago Tempest on a short-term loan agreement.

The winger will join the team this month as they prepare for the inaugural Women’s Elite Rugby (WER) competition, the first professional domestic league for Women’s Rugby in America.

Alejandro will join Chicago Tempest, one of the six teams named to compete in the league’s inaugural campaign, until June. Providing the winger with valuable playing experience in North America.

Saracens Women’s Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry delighted to support Isla with this opportunity to play overseas.

“Isla gives her all day in and day out for the club and we are delighted to be able to support her with this chapter of her rugby journey. She has a great opportunity to pursue her rugby goals while also living a unique experience.

I have no doubt that Isla will embrace this opportunity wholeheartedly and make the very most of it. We look forward to welcoming Isla back for the 2025/2026 season.”

Alejandro is excited to take on this new challenge Stateside.

“Heading to the WER is too good an opportunity to miss! The US starting up their first professional league is a huge deal for their domestic game and with our shorter season, I think it is the perfect time for me to play rugby with some new faces and experience a different set up.

I’m extremely grateful to Saracens for facilitating this and I’m really looking forward to get out to Chicago and meet the team!”