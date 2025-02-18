Explore Sporting History with the Saracens StoneX Stadium Tour

As the 2025 Men’s Rugby Six Nations reaches its thrilling conclusion and Saracens make their push for a playoff spot, there has never been a better time to immerse yourself in the world of sport.

Following a spectacular winter of global competition, including the Cricket Champions Trophy, sports fans now have the perfect opportunity to relive some of history’s greatest moments with a visit to StoneX Stadium.

This exclusive stadium tour is not just about exploring the home of Saracens—it’s a journey through sporting excellence, featuring the world’s largest collection of memorabilia. Fans can marvel at an extraordinary display that includes historic rugby shirts from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa’s first tours to England, as well as Jonah Lomu’s iconic 1995 Rugby World Cup semi-final jersey. Gareth Edwards’ Barbarians shirt from the legendary 1973 try, match balls from England’s Grand Slam victories, and memorabilia from three Rugby World Cup Finals are just some of the treasures on show.

Beyond rugby, the tour showcases an unparalleled collection from the wider sporting world. You’ll have the rare chance to see Messi’s boots from his record-breaking goal-scoring career at Barcelona, alongside match-worn shirts from Maradona, Pele, and George Best. Cricket fans will be in awe of Ian Botham’s bat and Bob Willis’ ball from the unforgettable 1981 Headingley Test, Don Bradman’s 1930 bat, and W.G. Grace’s last bat. England’s World Cup triumphs across football, rugby, and cricket are represented with match-worn shirts from 1966, 2003, and 2019. There’s even a signed tennis ball from Andy Murray’s historic Wimbledon victory and the stopwatch used to time Roger Bannister’s first-ever sub-four-minute mile.

One of the most compelling exhibits tells the incredible story of Jesse Owens at the 1936 Olympic Games, featuring his autograph alongside that of Joseph Goebbels—a stark reminder of the power of sport in history. Visitors can also gaze upon Steve Redgrave’s gold medal-winning oar, a symbol of rowing excellence.

In addition to the breathtaking memorabilia, the tour takes you behind the scenes of StoneX Stadium itself. Walk through the players’ tunnel, step onto the pitch where rugby legends have stood, and explore the stadium from exclusive vantage points. For those who want to feel like an Olympic champion, there’s even a chance to walk—or sprint—on the very same warm-up track used by Usain Bolt at the 2012 London Games.

Tours last between 90 minutes and two hours, giving visitors plenty of time to soak in the incredible history on display. Cameras are encouraged, so you can capture every moment of this unforgettable experience.

Ticket Prices

• Season Ticket Holders

o Adults: £20

o Concessions: £15

• Non-Season Ticket Holders

o Adults: £25

o Concessions: £20

How to Book

Tickets are available online at Saracens.com. Please note that as StoneX Stadium is a working venue, some rooms or exhibits may be unavailable on the day of your visit.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to celebrate sporting greatness—book your Saracens StoneX Stadium tour today!