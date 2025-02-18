Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Explore Sporting History with the Saracens StoneX Stadium Tour

18.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens V Exeter Chiefs
Saracens V Exeter Chiefs

As the 2025 Men’s Rugby Six Nations reaches its thrilling conclusion and Saracens make their push for a playoff spot, there has never been a better time to immerse yourself in the world of sport.

Following a spectacular winter of global competition, including the Cricket Champions Trophy, sports fans now have the perfect opportunity to relive some of history’s greatest moments with a visit to StoneX Stadium.

This exclusive stadium tour is not just about exploring the home of Saracens—it’s a journey through sporting excellence, featuring the world’s largest collection of memorabilia. Fans can marvel at an extraordinary display that includes historic rugby shirts from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa’s first tours to England, as well as Jonah Lomu’s iconic 1995 Rugby World Cup semi-final jersey. Gareth Edwards’ Barbarians shirt from the legendary 1973 try, match balls from England’s Grand Slam victories, and memorabilia from three Rugby World Cup Finals are just some of the treasures on show.

Beyond rugby, the tour showcases an unparalleled collection from the wider sporting world. You’ll have the rare chance to see Messi’s boots from his record-breaking goal-scoring career at Barcelona, alongside match-worn shirts from Maradona, Pele, and George Best. Cricket fans will be in awe of Ian Botham’s bat and Bob Willis’ ball from the unforgettable 1981 Headingley Test, Don Bradman’s 1930 bat, and W.G. Grace’s last bat. England’s World Cup triumphs across football, rugby, and cricket are represented with match-worn shirts from 1966, 2003, and 2019. There’s even a signed tennis ball from Andy Murray’s historic Wimbledon victory and the stopwatch used to time Roger Bannister’s first-ever sub-four-minute mile.

One of the most compelling exhibits tells the incredible story of Jesse Owens at the 1936 Olympic Games, featuring his autograph alongside that of Joseph Goebbels—a stark reminder of the power of sport in history. Visitors can also gaze upon Steve Redgrave’s gold medal-winning oar, a symbol of rowing excellence.

In addition to the breathtaking memorabilia, the tour takes you behind the scenes of StoneX Stadium itself. Walk through the players’ tunnel, step onto the pitch where rugby legends have stood, and explore the stadium from exclusive vantage points. For those who want to feel like an Olympic champion, there’s even a chance to walk—or sprint—on the very same warm-up track used by Usain Bolt at the 2012 London Games.

Tours last between 90 minutes and two hours, giving visitors plenty of time to soak in the incredible history on display. Cameras are encouraged, so you can capture every moment of this unforgettable experience.

Ticket Prices

Season Ticket Holders
o Adults: £20
o Concessions: £15
Non-Season Ticket Holders
o Adults: £25
o Concessions: £20

How to Book

Tickets are available online at Saracens.com. Please note that as StoneX Stadium is a working venue, some rooms or exhibits may be unavailable on the day of your visit.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to celebrate sporting greatness—book your Saracens StoneX Stadium tour today!

News

Five Sarries named for Calcutta Cup showdown

England men’s head coach Steve Borthwick has named five Saracens in his squad to play Scotland for the Calcutta Cup at Allianz Stadium on Saturday 22 February (kick-off 4.45pm, live on ITV1). Saturday's third-round Guinness Six Nations match will mark the 143rd encounter between England and Scotland, dating back to their first meeting in Edinburgh in […]

18.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Premiership U.18s Academy Finals, Rugby Union, Kingsholm, Gloucester, Uk 16 Feb 2025

U18 Finals Day Review: Saracens Finish with a Flourish

Saracens U18s were victorious in their final game of the campaign as they took down Leicester Tigers U18s at the Kingsholm Stadium in fine style. The North Londoners ran in nine tries against the Tigers in the third-placed play-off, rounding off a pulsating academy league campaign for Sarries future stars. It didn't take long for […]

17.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

