Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Five Sarries named for Calcutta Cup showdown

18.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England V France Guinness Six Nations 2025

England men’s head coach Steve Borthwick has named five Saracens in his squad to play Scotland for the Calcutta Cup at Allianz Stadium on Saturday 22 February (kick-off 4.45pm, live on ITV1).

Saturday's third-round Guinness Six Nations match will mark the 143rd encounter between England and Scotland, dating back to their first meeting in Edinburgh in 1871.

In the front row, vice-captain Ellis Genge takes his place at loosehead prop, alongside Luke Cowan-Dickie at hooker and Will Stuart at tighthead.

At lock, England captain Maro Itoje is paired with Ollie Chessum, who earns his first start of the Championship, and is the only change to the starting XV which defeated France at Allianz Stadium in round two.  

The back row sees Tom Curry on the blindside flank, Ben Earl at openside and Tom Willis at No.8 to round off the pack.  

In the half-backs, Alex Mitchell is at scrum-half with Fin Smith at 10. In midfield, Henry Slade is named at inside centre, with Ollie Lawrence at 13.

In the back three, Ollie Sleightholme is named on the left wing, with Tommy Freeman on the right, and Marcus Smith completes the starting line-up at full-back.

On a 6-2 split bench, vice-captain Jamie George, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, George Martin, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Harry Randall and Elliot Daly are named as replacements.

We are looking forward to what will be another challenging and exciting match against Scotland,” said Borthwick.

“The Calcutta Cup is a special fixture, and we are determined to perform to our very best in front of our supporters at Allianz Stadium.”

ENGLAND v SCOTLAND

Saturday 22 February 2025

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 4.45pm (GMT)

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 41 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 17 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 33 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 71 caps)

11. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 20 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 68 caps) – vice-captain

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 46 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 47 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 90 caps) – captain

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 25 caps)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 58 caps)

7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 39 caps)

8. Tom Willis (Saracens, 3 caps)

Replacements:

16. Jamie George (Saracens, 98 caps) – vice-captain

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 7 caps)

18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps)

19. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps)

20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 12 caps)

21. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 8 caps)

22. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 12 caps)

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 70 caps)

Saracens V Exeter Chiefs

Explore Sporting History with the Saracens StoneX Stadium Tour

As the 2025 Men’s Rugby Six Nations reaches its thrilling conclusion and Saracens make their push for a playoff spot, there has never been a better time to immerse yourself in the world of sport. Following a spectacular winter of global competition, including the Cricket Champions Trophy, sports fans now have the perfect opportunity to […]

18.02.25
18.02.25
U18 Finals Day Review: Saracens Finish with a Flourish

Saracens U18s were victorious in their final game of the campaign as they took down Leicester Tigers U18s at the Kingsholm Stadium in fine style. The North Londoners ran in nine tries against the Tigers in the third-placed play-off, rounding off a pulsating academy league campaign for Sarries future stars. It didn't take long for […]

17.02.25
cross