Five Sarries named for Calcutta Cup showdown

England men’s head coach Steve Borthwick has named five Saracens in his squad to play Scotland for the Calcutta Cup at Allianz Stadium on S atur day 22 February (kick-off 4. 45 pm, live on ITV1 ) .

Saturday's third-round Guinness Six Nations match will mark the 143rd encounter between England and Scotland, dating back to their first meeting in Edinburgh in 1871.

In the front row, vice-captain Ellis Genge takes his place at loosehead prop, alongside Luke Cowan-Dickie at hooker and Will Stuart at tighthead.

At lock, England captain Maro Itoje is paired with Ollie Chessum, who earns his first start of the Championship, and is the only change to the starting XV which defeated France at Allianz Stadium in round two.

The back row sees Tom Curry on the blindside flank, Ben Earl at openside and Tom Willis at No.8 to round off the pack.

In the half-backs, Alex Mitchell is at scrum-half with Fin Smith at 10. In midfield, Henry Slade is named at inside centre, with Ollie Lawrence at 13.

In the back three, Ollie Sleightholme is named on the left wing, with Tommy Freeman on the right, and Marcus Smith completes the starting line-up at full-back.

On a 6-2 split bench, vice-captain Jamie George, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, George Martin, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Harry Randall and Elliot Daly are named as replacements.

“We are looking forward to what will be another challenging and exciting match against Scotland,” said Borthwick.

“The Calcutta Cup is a special fixture, and we are determined to perform to our very best in front of our supporters at Allianz Stadium.”

ENGLAND v SCOTLAND

Saturday 22 February 2025

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 4.45pm (GMT)

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 41 caps)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 17 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 33 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 71 caps)

11. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 20 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 68 caps) – vice-captain

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 46 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 47 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 90 caps) – captain

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 25 caps)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 58 caps)

7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 39 caps)

8. Tom Willis (Saracens, 3 caps)

Replacements:

16. Jamie George (Saracens, 98 caps) – vice-captain

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 7 caps)

18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps)

19. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps)

20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 12 caps)

21. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 8 caps)

22. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 12 caps)

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 70 caps)