Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
U18 Finals Day Review: Saracens Finish with a Flourish

17.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Premiership U.18s Academy Finals, Rugby Union, Kingsholm, Gloucester, Uk 16 Feb 2025
Premiership U.18s Academy Finals, Rugby Union, Kingsholm, Gloucester, Uk 16 Feb 2025

Saracens U18s were victorious in their final game of the campaign as they took down Leicester Tigers U18s at the Kingsholm Stadium in fine style.

The North Londoners ran in nine tries against the Tigers in the third-placed play-off, rounding off a pulsating academy league campaign for Sarries future stars. It didn't take long for Saracens to get started on the score sheet with Gabriel Registe powering his way over for the initial score.

Five minutes later and Sarries turned on the flair, some slick handling and fast pace out wide from Noah Caluori allowed for the winger to glide in for his first try of the afternoon. The Men in Black continued to apply pressure to Tigers, which soon told as Ryan Jones capitalised on some turnover ball.

Leicester did pull one back soon after, dotting down for their first score just past the half hour mark. But it would be Saracens who would have the last say of the half, incredible interplay from Noah Caluori and Ben Morrow set the fullback through the middle to cross underneath the sticks.

The second half started with a bang for North London outfit, with an impressive early score. After some strong carrying from the forward pack, Zac Finch managed to break through the line and have the pace to race clear.

Five minutes later, Finch was in again outpacing Will Payton to score in the corner. Then, in what was proving to be a back and forth second half, Leicester notched up another score to keep them in the game. Alex Mason quickly replied off the restart with another try in the corner, converted superbly by Ben Morrow who was faultless off the tee all evening.

Leicester then managed to pull back three more tries in quick succession, the final effort seeing the Tigers run the length following a well-timed intercept.

However in similar fashion to the first half, Saracens would bag the final two score. Replacement Finn Keylock put himself at the heart of the attack, setting up tries for Marlon Farouk-Roy and Noah Caluori in the final 10 minutes, which he subsequently converted.

Having only lost one game all season, U18s Head Coach Jack Pattinson is extremely proud of the efforts shown by his young side across the last few weeks.

"It's been a really positive season for this team, everyone across the 45-man squad has had a massive part to play in successes on the pitch. The final was a great epitomisation of that, with 23 players getting valuable game time in a positive victory against a prestigious academy. I'm excited to see how far these players can go across the next few years of their careers."

