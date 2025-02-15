Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 21 -12 Exeter Chiefs Women

15.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women V Exeter Chiefs Women
Saracens Women V Exeter Chiefs Women

Saracens Women book their place in the play-offs with a gritty win against Exeter Chiefs Women at the StoneX Stadium.

In a game played in tricky conditions, the North Londoners managed to come back from an early Exeter score to put the Chiefs out of PWR title contention and seal a spot in the semi-finals themselves.

However, Exeter started on the front foot with an early score to boost the visitors hopes. After some dominant carries from the forward pack, Nancy McGillivray twisted and turned to dot down for the opening try.

Saracens did managed to strike back soon after to level the scoring. After a driving maul pushed Sarries into the Exeter 22, some heavy collisions thrusted the hosts inches from the line. Sophie Bridger managed to get the final touch and she forced her way over the whitewash from close range.

Sarries then weathered the storm both on the pitch and off it. Exeter were held out by a strong defensive effort from the hosts as the wind and rain swirled across the StoneX. With a few penalties going the way of the North Londoners, it didn't take long for Saracens to strike. After a crafty lineout move, Marlie Packer broke through unopposed before offloading to May Campbell who raced into the corner. A superb strike from Harrison then put Sarries seven points clear.

With the half drawing to a close, Saracens managed to add another. A barnstorming break from Georgia Evans in the midfield sparked the attack, and it didn't take long for Poppy Cleall to cross for the third score.

The second half was heavily affected by the difficult conditions, with both teams struggling to string phases together with a wet ball and blistering winds. Saracens did come out the blocks well and nearly managed the bonus point score in the first five minutes. A chip in behind from Harrison was well gathered by Sophie Bridger, but the centre couldn't regather the bobbling ball to bag her second try. The hosts were then held up over the line moments later after some more impressive carries from the Saracens pack.

15 minutes later, Exeter would pick up the final score of the game. Sparked on the counter attack, Exeter found space out wide before feeding the ball to Claudia MacDonald who raced in unopposed in the corner. The missed conversion however would keep the visitors out of losing bonus point range.

Saracens then managed to see the final quarter of the game out, with strong defensive sets and a clever kicking strategy keeping the Chiefs at arms length and booking Sarries spot in the PWR semi-finals.

StoneX Stadium will host the final round of the PWR next Friday as Saracens host Sale Sharks in search of a home semi-final. Book your space here.

Screenshot 2025 02 15 At 17.00.41

MATCH REPORT | Harlequins 29-30 Saracens Men

A young Saracens side showed that the future is incredibly bright as they won 30-29 against a vastly experienced Harlequins outfit at The Twickenham Stoop. The Men in Black arrived in West London knowing they would need an enormous effort and delivered exactly that to secure a win which will be remembered for many years. […]

15.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 02 13 At 13.55.31

TEAM NEWS | Harlequins v Saracens Men (PRC - Rd 6)

Nathan Michelow is excited to lead out a young Saracens side at the Twickenham Stoop this weekend. The back-rower, who has captained the Men in Black throughout the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign is relishing the opportunity to skipper the side against London rivals Harlequins on Saturday. James Tirrell and Rob Webber have made four changes […]

14.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

