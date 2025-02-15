MATCH REPORT | Harlequins 29-30 Saracens Men

A young Saracens side showed that the future is incredibly bright as they won 30-29 against a vastly experienced Harlequins outfit at The Twickenham Stoop.

The Men in Black arrived in West London knowing they would need an enormous effort and delivered exactly that to secure a win which will be remembered for many years.

Sarries showed plenty of defensive endeavour in the opening exchanges with impressive physicality right from the kick off.

Danny Care’s early interception could well have seen them open the scoring with just five minutes gone, but Tobias Elliott’s electric pace ensured he would race back and then the counter ruck earned the visitors a penalty.

Brandon Jackson also scrambled back just two minutes later to mop up some danger after a neat kick in behind, but his fancy feet enabled him to step out of trouble and clear the ball.

The pressure did tell with 10 minutes gone though as Quins got their first of the afternoon. A penalty was kicked to the corner, and after a relentless amount of phases the ball eventually found its way to Wyn Jones who could stretch over from just one metre out. The conversion went wide, but the hosts had a 5-0 lead.

Sarries weren’t behind for long though as they hit back just two minutes later. Elliott, who had been everywhere in the opening quarter got the ball after Josh Hallett’s mini break, and he drew in the final defender before releasing Brandon Jackson down the left wing who was never going to be caught and dotted down in the corner to bring the visitors level.

It looked as if the hosts had then retaken the lead just one minute later when Alex Dombrandt’s break in to the 22 and then pass inside landed with Nick David who dotted down, but after a check with the Television Match Official it was deemed to be a forward pass and Sarries survived.

Max Eke was then sent to the sin bin for killing the ball when Quins looked to have the line within reach, and they capitalised straight after as Stephan Lewies bundled over from just one metre out to put them back in front. Leigh Halfpenny’s conversion made it 12-5 with 24 minutes gone.

To their credit, this young Sarries side didn’t let it fluster them and worked their way back down the field to earn a penalty which Louie Johnson kicked straight through the posts to cut the deficit to four points.

Cassius Cleaves was then shown a yellow card for a high shot on Elliott, but that galvanised the hosts as Dombrandt crossed for their third try with 10 minutes until the break.

In typical Quins style they went from one end of the field to the other and the ball ended up with the number eight who bulldozed his way over to score in the corner. The conversion made it 19-8.

Harry Wilson was sin-binned for a late tackle in what was becoming a bad-tempered first half, but with just one minute left of the first half Sarries scored to get right back in the match.

A penalty was kicked to the corner and then after going through the phases, eventually Eke powered over from close range to give the visiting fans something to cheer. That proved to be the last notable act of an eventful first half as Sarries went down the tunnel trailing 19-13.

Quins started the second half in threatening fashion, and Cleaves broke the line which looked like it would end in a certain try, but Eke somehow got back and turned the ball over at the breakdown.

Sarries, who were showing incredible fight then went in front in sensational style. Elliott intercepted the ball inside his 22 and showed unbelievable athletic ability to not just stay on his feet but race clear from 80 metres to dive under the posts. Johnson then converted to make it 20-19 with 30 minutes to go.

Quins thought they had gone back ahead as we headed toward the final quarter, but a knock on in the build up gave Sarries a much needed lifeline and a chance to regroup.

The hosts did get their noses in front from the next attack though, a neat move down the short side saw them enter the 22 and then Tyrone Green charged over in the corner to put them back ahead. Jarrod Evans converted to put them six points in front.

Sensationally though, Sarries hit the front just five minutes later in incredible fashion. A kick chase forced Green out of his own dead-ball area, and then from the five metre scrum Jack Bracken acrobatically finished in the corner to cut the deficit to one point. Johnson’s superb touchline conversion then put them one point ahead with 19 minutes remaining.

The hosts then had a golden chance to retake the lead as Will Hobson stretched over the line but he knocked the ball on in the process of scoring, giving Sarries a huge sigh of relief.

Quins then earned a scrum penalty with just five minutes left, and Evans kept his nerve to put them 29-27 ahead in the closing stages.

The drama wasn’t done there though, Quins were penalised for a neck roll and Johnson got the grandstand finish that the match deserved. He pointed to the posts and slotted it straight through the posts to put Sarries one point ahead.

They then saw out the final minute and smashed the ball in to the stands to register a remarkable win at The Stoop.