Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
TEAM NEWS | Harlequins v Saracens Men (PRC - Rd 6)

14.02.25
Nathan Michelow is excited to lead out a young Saracens side at the Twickenham Stoop this weekend.

The back-rower, who has captained the Men in Black throughout the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign is relishing the opportunity to skipper the side against London rivals Harlequins on Saturday.

James Tirrell and Rob Webber have made four changes to the side that overcame London Scottish in tough conditions. The coaching duo have an exciting 13 academy graduates throughout the match day 23 who will get another opportunity to impress.

There are no changes in the front row, as Eroni Mawi starts alongside James Hadfield at hooker and Alec Clarey at tighthead.

Olamide Sodeke returns from U20 duty to partner Hugh Tizard in the second row after the former Harlequin penned a new deal to stay in North London this week.

A shift in the backrow sees Harry Wilson return from suspension to feature at blindside flanker, moving Max Eke to the openside. Captain Nathan Michelow will lead out his boyhood club from number eight.

Gareth Simpson switches with Charlie Bracken to start in South West London alongside Louie Johnson.

Angus Hall returns from England U20 duty to partner Josh Hallett in the midfield. Brandon Jackson starts on the left wing, with Tobias Elliott on the right wing and Alex Goode resuming at full-back having made his return from injury last Friday at the Richmond Athletic Ground.

On the bench, Sam Crean will cover hooker with Phil Brantingham coming into the match day squad. Tiff Eden also returns to the bench alongside Jack Bracken who returns from England U20 duties.

Michelow is hoping to finish this block of cup fixtures on a high.

“I think the team has taken on a lot of lessons throughout the Premiership Rugby Cup and I think we’ve grown well together throughout the campaign. The whole squad are buzzing at the opportunity to go to The Stoop and put in a performance we can be proud of.”

Saracens Men team to play Harlequins:

1 Eroni Mawi
2 James Hadfield
3 Alec Clarey
4 Olamide Sodeke
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Harry Wilson
7 Max Eke
8 Nathan Michelow ©
9 Gareth Simpson
10 Louie Johnson
11 Brandon Jackson
12 Josh Hallett
13 Angus Hall
14 Tobias Elliott
15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Sam Crean
17 Phil Brantingham
18 Harvey Beaton
19 Kaden Pearce-Paul
20 Reggie Hammick
21 Charlie Bracken
22 Tiff Eden
23 Jack Bracken

Unavailable for selection: 

International Duty: Jamie George, Theo Dan, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Nick Tompkins, Fergus Burke, Liam Williams, Marco Riccioni

Injury: Rhys Carre, Eoghan Clarke, Samson Adejimi, Fraser Balmain, Nick Isiekwe, Theo McFarland, Toby Knight, Andy Christie, Rotimi Segun, Lucio Cinti, Sam Spink, Olly Hartley

Rested: Alex Lozowski, Ivan Van Zyl, Juan Martin Gonzalez

