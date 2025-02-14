TEAM NEWS | Harlequins v Saracens Men (PRC - Rd 6)

Nathan Michelow is excited to lead out a young Saracens side at the Twickenham Stoop this weekend.

The back-rower, who has captained the Men in Black throughout the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign is relishing the opportunity to skipper the side against London rivals Harlequins on Saturday.

James Tirrell and Rob Webber have made four changes to the side that overcame London Scottish in tough conditions. The coaching duo have an exciting 13 academy graduates throughout the match day 23 who will get another opportunity to impress.

There are no changes in the front row, as Eroni Mawi starts alongside James Hadfield at hooker and Alec Clarey at tighthead.

Olamide Sodeke returns from U20 duty to partner Hugh Tizard in the second row after the former Harlequin penned a new deal to stay in North London this week.

A shift in the backrow sees Harry Wilson return from suspension to feature at blindside flanker, moving Max Eke to the openside. Captain Nathan Michelow will lead out his boyhood club from number eight.

Gareth Simpson switches with Charlie Bracken to start in South West London alongside Louie Johnson.

Angus Hall returns from England U20 duty to partner Josh Hallett in the midfield. Brandon Jackson starts on the left wing, with Tobias Elliott on the right wing and Alex Goode resuming at full-back having made his return from injury last Friday at the Richmond Athletic Ground.

On the bench, Sam Crean will cover hooker with Phil Brantingham coming into the match day squad. Tiff Eden also returns to the bench alongside Jack Bracken who returns from England U20 duties.

Michelow is hoping to finish this block of cup fixtures on a high.

“I think the team has taken on a lot of lessons throughout the Premiership Rugby Cup and I think we’ve grown well together throughout the campaign. The whole squad are buzzing at the opportunity to go to The Stoop and put in a performance we can be proud of.”

Saracens Men team to play Harlequins:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 James Hadfield

3 Alec Clarey

4 Olamide Sodeke

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Harry Wilson

7 Max Eke

8 Nathan Michelow ©

9 Gareth Simpson

10 Louie Johnson

11 Brandon Jackson

12 Josh Hallett

13 Angus Hall

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Sam Crean

17 Phil Brantingham

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Kaden Pearce-Paul

20 Reggie Hammick

21 Charlie Bracken

22 Tiff Eden

23 Jack Bracken

Unavailable for selection:

International Duty: Jamie George, Theo Dan, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Nick Tompkins, Fergus Burke, Liam Williams, Marco Riccioni

Injury: Rhys Carre, Eoghan Clarke, Samson Adejimi, Fraser Balmain, Nick Isiekwe, Theo McFarland, Toby Knight, Andy Christie, Rotimi Segun, Lucio Cinti, Sam Spink, Olly Hartley

Rested: Alex Lozowski, Ivan Van Zyl, Juan Martin Gonzalez