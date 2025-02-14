TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR R17)

Jess Breach can’t wait to run out at the StoneX this weekend as she makes her long awaited return against Exeter Chiefs.

Breach returns to the match day squad for the first time this season in a crucial PWR clash at the StoneX Stadium. With both teams battling for a place in the play-offs, the returns of Breach, Zoe Harrison and Marlie Packer are much needed boosts for the North Londoners this Saturday.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry makes four changes from the side that overcame Trailfinders Women a fortnight ago. May Campbell shifts from openside to hooker in place of Bryony Field. She will pack down alongside Akina Gondwe and Kelsey Clifford in the front row.

Rosie Galligan and Louise McMillan continue their partnership in the engine room. After scoring in the win last time out, Georgia Evans continues at blindside, with Marlie Packer co-captaining the team on the other flank. Poppy Cleall, who also dotted down in Ealing remains at number eight.

Ella Wyrwas is re-united with Zoe Harrison at half-back, with Saracens top points scorer returning from a shoulder injury. Sophie Bridger continues at inside centre partnering Emma Hardy in the midfield. The back-three sees co-captain Lotte Sharp start on the left wing, with Sydney Gregson being utilised on the right. Returning Red Rose Jess Breach will make her first start of the season from fullback.

After nearly five months on the sideline, Breach is thrilled to be running out in front of the StoneX crowd once more this Saturday.

“It’s been a tough season for me so far, but to return at such a crucial stage and be able to have an influence on this campaign is something I’m really happy about. We know what we have to do against a tough Exeter side, but with the crowd behind us we’re confident that we can push them all the way.”

Saracens Women team to play Exeter Chiefs Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ Carmen Tremelling

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Maya Montiel

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna