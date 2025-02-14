Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Sd5 Webbanner 1
Sd5 Kv1 1x1 Gilbert

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR R17)

14.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Breachbanner
Jess Breq

Jess Breach can’t wait to run out at the StoneX this weekend as she makes her long awaited return against Exeter Chiefs.

Breach returns to the match day squad for the first time this season in a crucial PWR clash at the StoneX Stadium. With both teams battling for a place in the play-offs, the returns of Breach, Zoe Harrison and Marlie Packer are much needed boosts for the North Londoners this Saturday.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry makes four changes from the side that overcame Trailfinders Women a fortnight ago. May Campbell shifts from openside to hooker in place of Bryony Field. She will pack down alongside Akina Gondwe and Kelsey Clifford in the front row.

Rosie Galligan and Louise McMillan continue their partnership in the engine room. After scoring in the win last time out, Georgia Evans continues at blindside, with Marlie Packer co-captaining the team on the other flank. Poppy Cleall, who also dotted down in Ealing remains at number eight.

Ella Wyrwas is re-united with Zoe Harrison at half-back, with Saracens top points scorer returning from a shoulder injury. Sophie Bridger continues at inside centre partnering Emma Hardy in the midfield. The back-three sees co-captain Lotte Sharp start on the left wing, with Sydney Gregson being utilised on the right. Returning Red Rose Jess Breach will make her first start of the season from fullback.

After nearly five months on the sideline, Breach is thrilled to be running out in front of the StoneX crowd once more this Saturday.

“It’s been a tough season for me so far, but to return at such a crucial stage and be able to have an influence on this campaign is something I’m really happy about. We know what we have to do against a tough Exeter side, but with the crowd behind us we’re confident that we can push them all the way.”

Saracens Women team to play Exeter Chiefs Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

 

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ Carmen Tremelling

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Maya Montiel

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

News

See all news
Breachbanner

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR R17)

Jess Breach can’t wait to run out at the StoneX this weekend as she makes her long awaited return against Exeter Chiefs. Breach returns to the match day squad for the first time this season in a crucial PWR clash at the StoneX Stadium. With both teams battling for a place in the play-offs, the […]

14.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 02 13 At 14.24.38

Max Malins to return to Saracens

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Max Malins will return after signing a two-year deal to head back to his boyhood club. The monumental signing of the former Saracen sees one of England’s most exciting backs return to StoneX Stadium. After a short spell with Bristol Bears, Malins once again reunites with the Men in […]

14.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens

TEAM NEWS | Saracens U18 Vs Leicester Tigers U18

Saracens U18 look to end the season on a high against Leicester Tigers on Sunday. Sarries head to Kingsholm on Sunday to compete in the academy finals day, battling out with Leicester Tigers in the third-place play-off with the game kicking off at 5:20pm in Gloucester. U18 Head Coach, Jack Pattinson makes three changes to […]

13.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross