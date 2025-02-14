Max Malins to return to Saracens

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Max Malins will return after signing a two-year deal to head back to his boyhood club.

The monumental signing of the former Saracen sees one of England’s most exciting backs return to StoneX Stadium. After a short spell with Bristol Bears, Malins once again reunites with the Men in Black after having previously been at the club since the age of 16.

Having featured more than 20 times for England including as a part of the most recent World Cup squad, Malins will bring international class and experience back to where he first broke onto the scene.

A product of the Sarries academy, Malins joined the Men in Black back in 2015 after progressing through the junior pathway. After making his Saracens debut in 2017 in the Anglo-Welsh Cup, he quickly became a mainstay in the senior squad covering multiple positions across the backline.

After a short loan spell at Bristol Bears in which he found fine try scoring form, bagging 11 in as many appearances, Malins returned to the StoneX as a crucial part of the Premiership winning team, scoring a try in the final against Sale Sharks.

On the international stage, Malins played for both England U18 and U20 before making his debut for the senior time in 2020 against Georgia. The full-back also scored a brace of tries against Scotland in the 2023 Six Nations opener.

With the ability to play all across the backline, Malins’ versatility is no secret to Saracens fans, with the 28-year-old picking up multiple awards including Premiership Top Try Scorer for the 2021/22.

Upon his return, Malins is excited to get back to playing rugby in Saracens colours.

“I’m very happy to be coming back to the club that I love and know so well.

I’m coming in and joining a squad that looks different, but a youthful one with a lot of talent and we want to be competing for trophies.

I grew up playing with a lot of the players and know all the coaches so that gives me comfort and put me at ease.

This club is in my heart after joining at 16 years old. It was the toughest decision of my life to leave but I wasn’t away for long and am fully focused on getting back fit and back playing at StoneX.

I have always felt the love from the fans at Sarries which I am very grateful for, and firmly believe we can kick on to achieve something special.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thrilled to bring Malins back to NW4.

“Max is one of the brightest talents in the game and we are delighted that he will be returning to the club.

His game understanding and ability to see and exploit space, together with his capacity to bring the best out of others will compliment and add to what we are hoping to build in the coming seasons.

We believe Max has his best rugby ahead of him and look forward to the positive impact he will make.”