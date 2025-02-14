Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Sd5 Webbanner 1
Sd5 Kv1 1x1 Gilbert

Max Malins to return to Saracens

14.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 02 13 At 14.24.38
Screenshot 2025 02 13 At 14.24.59

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Max Malins will return after signing a two-year deal to head back to his boyhood club.

The monumental signing of the former Saracen sees one of England’s most exciting backs return to StoneX Stadium. After a short spell with Bristol Bears, Malins once again reunites with the Men in Black after having previously been at the club since the age of 16.

Having featured more than 20 times for England including as a part of the most recent World Cup squad, Malins will bring international class and experience back to where he first broke onto the scene.

A product of the Sarries academy, Malins joined the Men in Black back in 2015 after progressing through the junior pathway. After making his Saracens debut in 2017 in the Anglo-Welsh Cup, he quickly became a mainstay in the senior squad covering multiple positions across the backline.

After a short loan spell at Bristol Bears in which he found fine try scoring form, bagging 11 in as many appearances, Malins returned to the StoneX as a crucial part of the Premiership winning team, scoring a try in the final against Sale Sharks.

On the international stage, Malins played for both England U18 and U20 before making his debut for the senior time in 2020 against Georgia. The full-back also scored a brace of tries against Scotland in the 2023 Six Nations opener.

With the ability to play all across the backline, Malins’ versatility is no secret to Saracens fans, with the 28-year-old picking up multiple awards including Premiership Top Try Scorer for the 2021/22.

Upon his return, Malins is excited to get back to playing rugby in Saracens colours.

“I’m very happy to be coming back to the club that I love and know so well.

I’m coming in and joining a squad that looks different, but a youthful one with a lot of talent and we want to be competing for trophies.

I grew up playing with a lot of the players and know all the coaches so that gives me comfort and put me at ease.

This club is in my heart after joining at 16 years old. It was the toughest decision of my life to leave but I wasn’t away for long and am fully focused on getting back fit and back playing at StoneX.

I have always felt the love from the fans at Sarries which I am very grateful for, and firmly believe we can kick on to achieve something special.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thrilled to bring Malins back to NW4.

“Max is one of the brightest talents in the game and we are delighted that he will be returning to the club.

His game understanding and ability to see and exploit space, together with his capacity to bring the best out of others will compliment and add to what we are hoping to build in the coming seasons.

We believe Max has his best rugby ahead of him and look forward to the positive impact he will make.”

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 02 13 At 14.24.38

Max Malins to return to Saracens

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Max Malins will return after signing a two-year deal to head back to his boyhood club. The monumental signing of the former Saracen sees one of England’s most exciting backs return to StoneX Stadium. After a short spell with Bristol Bears, Malins once again reunites with the Men in […]

14.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens

TEAM NEWS | Saracens U18 Vs Leicester Tigers U18

Saracens U18 look to end the season on a high against Leicester Tigers on Sunday. Sarries head to Kingsholm on Sunday to compete in the academy finals day, battling out with Leicester Tigers in the third-place play-off with the game kicking off at 5:20pm in Gloucester. U18 Head Coach, Jack Pattinson makes three changes to […]

13.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 02 12 At 13.26.20

Elliott, Brantingham and Tizard named in England 'A' Squad

Saracens have had three players named in the England 'A' squad for the upcoming fixture against Ireland A at Ashton Gate Stadium. Tobias Elliott, Phil Brantingham and Hugh Tizard have all been rewarded for their excellent form with a call up to face Ireland on Sunday 23rd February (13:00 GMT kick-off) in Bristol, with tickets available here. […]

12.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross