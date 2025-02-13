Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Saracens U18 Vs Leicester Tigers U18

13.02.25
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens

Saracens U18 look to end the season on a high against Leicester Tigers on Sunday.

Sarries head to Kingsholm on Sunday to compete in the academy finals day, battling out with Leicester Tigers in the third-place play-off with the game kicking off at 5:20pm in Gloucester.

U18 Head Coach, Jack Pattinson makes three changes to the starting XV that beat Harlequins in the London derby last weekend. The front row stays the same with Alan Poku lining up at loosehead, Charlie Kingsford at hooker and Gabriel Registe rounding off the front row.

Mathis Dehauteur and Lewis Golding continue their second-row partnership. Henry Dargan comes in at blindside, with captain Jack Marshall on the openside and Matthew Branch-Holland completing the pack.

Asa Stewart-Harris is now joined by Patrick Keaveney at half-back. Ryan Jones is rejoined by Alex Mason who moves back to centre after starting at full-back against Quins. Zac Finch and Noah Caluori continue in the back three, with Ben Morrow returning to the team.

Dylan Jenkins and Dan Lake come into the match day squad, with Finn Keylock recovering from illness to take up a place on the bench.

U18 coach Sean Maitland is hoping this squad can finish the campaign on the right note.

“I’m proud of how the boys have acted across this league campaign and they deserve to finish with a win. We know the strengths that Leicester so we understand this team will have to give it their all and I have no doubt that’s exactly what they will do.”

Saracens U18 team to face Leicester Tigers U18:

1 Alan Poku

2 Charlie Kingsford

3 Gabriel Registe

4 Mathis Dehauteur

5 Lewis Golding

6 Henry Dargan

7 Jack Marshall ©

8 Matthew Branch-Holland

9 Asa Stewart-Harris

10 Patrick Keaveney

11 Zac Finch

12 Ryan Jones (vc)

13 Alex Mason

14 Noah Caluori

15 Ben Morrow

Replacements

16 James Talamai

17 Dylan Jenkins

18 Marlon Farouk-Roy

19 Ashton Ilincic

20 AJ Henry

21 Finn Keylock

22 Dan Lake

23 Tai Alleyne

In association with
In association with
In association with
