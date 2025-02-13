TEAM NEWS | Saracens U18 Vs Leicester Tigers U18

Saracens U18 look to end the season on a high against Leicester Tigers on Sunday.

Sarries head to Kingsholm on Sunday to compete in the academy finals day, battling out with Leicester Tigers in the third-place play-off with the game kicking off at 5:20pm in Gloucester.

U18 Head Coach, Jack Pattinson makes three changes to the starting XV that beat Harlequins in the London derby last weekend. The front row stays the same with Alan Poku lining up at loosehead, Charlie Kingsford at hooker and Gabriel Registe rounding off the front row.

Mathis Dehauteur and Lewis Golding continue their second-row partnership. Henry Dargan comes in at blindside, with captain Jack Marshall on the openside and Matthew Branch-Holland completing the pack.

Asa Stewart-Harris is now joined by Patrick Keaveney at half-back. Ryan Jones is rejoined by Alex Mason who moves back to centre after starting at full-back against Quins. Zac Finch and Noah Caluori continue in the back three, with Ben Morrow returning to the team.

Dylan Jenkins and Dan Lake come into the match day squad, with Finn Keylock recovering from illness to take up a place on the bench.

U18 coach Sean Maitland is hoping this squad can finish the campaign on the right note.

“I’m proud of how the boys have acted across this league campaign and they deserve to finish with a win. We know the strengths that Leicester so we understand this team will have to give it their all and I have no doubt that’s exactly what they will do.”

Saracens U18 team to face Leicester Tigers U18:

1 Alan Poku

2 Charlie Kingsford

3 Gabriel Registe

4 Mathis Dehauteur

5 Lewis Golding

6 Henry Dargan

7 Jack Marshall ©

8 Matthew Branch-Holland

9 Asa Stewart-Harris

10 Patrick Keaveney

11 Zac Finch

12 Ryan Jones (vc)

13 Alex Mason

14 Noah Caluori

15 Ben Morrow

Replacements

16 James Talamai

17 Dylan Jenkins

18 Marlon Farouk-Roy

19 Ashton Ilincic

20 AJ Henry

21 Finn Keylock

22 Dan Lake

23 Tai Alleyne