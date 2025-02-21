The Showdown 5 Sets Sales Pace Record!

With just over one month until kick-off, The Showdown 5, in association with StoneX Group Inc., has achieved its fastest-ever sales rate!

More than 45,000 tickets have already been sold for the pivotal London derby between Saracens and Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 22 March.

This exceptional demand highlights the excitement for one of the Premiership's biggest games of the season, featuring international stars like Maro Itoje, Jamie George, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Danny Care, and Marcus Smith.

Last year’s Showdown 4 saw Saracens shine in a convincing 52-7 victory over Harlequins, in what proved to be Owen Farrell’s 250th appearance for Saracens. March’s upcoming Showdown promises to reignite one of London’s most intense rivalries, with the Sarries seeking to replicate their dominant display while Harlequins look for sporting revenge. The stage is set for a battle for crucial points, with both teams currently chasing the pack in the Premiership.

Following last year's event, which drew 61,000 fervent fans to the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 2025’s Showdown 5 promises an even greater sporting spectacle. Attendees can look forward to an expanded five-hour entertainment programme including live music and a spectacular fireworks display. Plus, the venue is host to Europe's longest bar and in-house brewery.

From premium hospitality packages to family-friendly options, book your tickets NOW!