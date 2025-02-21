Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Sd5 Webbanner 1
Sd5 Kv1 1x1 Gilbert

The Showdown 5 Sets Sales Pace Record!

21.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 02 21 At 11.06.42
Sd5 Sold 4x5 45k

With just over one month until kick-off, The Showdown 5, in association with StoneX Group Inc., has achieved its fastest-ever sales rate!

More than 45,000 tickets have already been sold for the pivotal London derby between Saracens and Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 22 March.

This exceptional demand highlights the excitement for one of the Premiership's biggest games of the season, featuring international stars like Maro Itoje, Jamie George, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Danny Care, and Marcus Smith.

Last year’s Showdown 4 saw Saracens shine in a convincing 52-7 victory over Harlequins, in what proved to be Owen Farrell’s 250th appearance for Saracens. March’s upcoming Showdown promises to reignite one of London’s most intense rivalries, with the Sarries seeking to replicate their dominant display while Harlequins look for sporting revenge. The stage is set for a battle for crucial points, with both teams currently chasing the pack in the Premiership.

Following last year's event, which drew 61,000 fervent fans to the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 2025’s Showdown 5 promises an even greater sporting spectacle. Attendees can look forward to an expanded five-hour entertainment programme including live music and a spectacular fireworks display. Plus, the venue is host to Europe's longest bar and in-house brewery.

From premium hospitality packages to family-friendly options, book your tickets NOW!

Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens

Five Saracens named in England U18 Training Camp

Five junior academy members have been selected to join a 39-man squad at Bisham Abbey Sports Centre this week. After success at U18 Premiership Rugby Finals day for the North Londoners, five of the squad that competed against Leicester have been selected for the final training camp ahead of the U18 Six Nations in March. […]

20.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harrisonbanner

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Sale Sharks Women (PWR R18)

Zoe Harrison is keen to finish the league campaign on a high under the Friday Night Lights against Sale at the StoneX Stadium. The fly-half anticipates a tough battle against the Sharks as Saracens aim to secure a home semi-final with a win over Sale in the final round of the PWR. Director of Rugby […]

20.02.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

