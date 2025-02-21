James Tirrell on Tobias Elliott's England 'A' call-up

Saracens Transition Coach, James Tirrell, believes Tobias Elliott is more than deserving of his international recognition.

Elliott has broken onto the scene in the Gallagher Premiership across the course of this campaign earning him a call-up to the England 'A' squad to play Emerging Ireland this Sunday. Having scored eight tries in 17 senior appearances so far in Sarries colours, including three in his first three Premiership games.

After being named in the England side to play at Ashton Gate on Sunday, Tirrell is confident that the 21-year-old winger has an exciting international career ahead of him, having coached Elliott since he was 16.

"I’ve known Tobias for five years now, and he’s always produced some special moments on the pitch," said Tirrell.

"I vividly recall him running the length of the field and scoring against Northampton Saints for Saracens in an under-16 game, and thinking, ‘This kid will be something special.’”

Since joining the senior academy, Elliott has further developed his talents not only with Saracens but also at Dillingham Park with Championship side Ampthill. Having been involved in the Ampthill coaching set-up during Elliott’s time with the A’s, Tirrell has witnessed the effort he has invested over the last few years.

“Tobias really progressed during his time at Ampthill. You could see the steep learning curve he faced playing Championship rugby, and it has clearly served him well. Playing in multiple positions for the A’s also helped develop his game tenfold.”

Elliott initially joined the senior academy as a half-back, having played his under-18 rugby in the 10 jersey. After some time in the centres, he eventually moved out to the back three, where he has seemingly found his true calling.

The variety of positions the 21-year-old has already experienced is something Tirrell believes has been crucial to his success this season.

“First and foremost, Tobias is a brilliant rugby player, no matter where you play him,” Tirrell continued. “I think he excels on the wing, especially in the Saracens squad, as his work off the ball and his pace make him effective all over the park.

Having played fly-half throughout his early career, he can see things that other wingers can’t, adding an extra layer to his game.”

Elliott is part of a young cohort of academy talent that has shared the spotlight during the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign. Alongside Nathan Michelow, Kennedy Sylvester, Brandon Jackson, and Charlie Bracken, Tirrell believes Elliott is part of an exciting wave of homegrown talent at StoneX.

“I think they’ve all helped each other’s game massively, particularly during this Premiership Cup block. As a club, we use the competition to develop younger talent, and this year group, in particular, has benefited greatly from that exposure.

The game against Harlequins is a good example of that. The same team had been training and playing together for the last few weeks, developing into a tight-knit squad. That spirit, alongside the raw talent of this young group, certainly made a difference against a seasoned Harlequins side.”

Elliott joins Phil Brantingham and Hugh Tizard as Saracens representatives in the England A squad this weekend, marking his first senior England appearance. However, James Tirrell believes this is just the beginning for Saracens’ latest homegrown talent.

“I think Tobias will have an excellent international career, and I hope he enjoys Sunday in what should be an exciting team.

England are blessed with some top-quality young outside backs at the moment, but Tobias will certainly be pushing for more in the months and years ahead.”