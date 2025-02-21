MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 66 - 14 Sale Sharks Women

Saracens confirm a home semi-final with a bonus point win over Sale Sharks. Sarries finish second in the league after scoring ten tries at the StoneX under the Friday Night Lights, finishing the regular campaign with aplomb ahead of a meeting with Harlequins next Saturday.

Tries from Louise McMillan, Marlie Packer, Akina Gondwe, May Campbell, Bryony Cleall plus two from Gabrielle Senft and Sydney Gregson as well as kicks from the boot of Zoe Harrison stopped the Sharks in their tracks in difficult conditions in North London.

The game started slow, with both teams adapting to wet and windy conditions. But it didn’t take long for Saracens to open the scoring. After picking up a penalty in the midfield, Zoe Harrison headed to the corner. The forwards then did the rest, pushing ever closer to the line before successive carries allowed Gabrielle Senft to cross for her first.

It didn't take long for Sarries to add another, as Louise McMillan spotted a gap in the defence and raced through to crash over, with Harrison continuing to add the extras as she did all evening. Senft was then quick to bag a brace off the back of some strong defensive pressure allowing the flanker to pick up an intercept try and scamper home.

On the half hour mark, the North Londoners bagged the bonus point score. Slick hands allowing Sydney Gregson to dive over in the corner for a 28-point lead. Moments later Sale did manage to get themselves on the score sheet, this time through their Italian midfielder Beatrice Rigoni who crashed over from short range.

But it would be the home side who would have the last say before the break, with May Campbell crossing for her sixteenth score of the season, drawing her level at the top of the PWR try-scoring charts.

The second half started at a similarly frenetic pace for the hosts, as Akina Gondwe crashed over from short range inside the first five minutes. Sale did reply not too long later though, with a sniping score from scrum-half Sofia Stefan.

Sarries then regained control of the match, captain Marlie Packer found the line from short range, before Bryony Cleall did the same under the sticks minutes later.

In the final ten minutes, Saracens finished with a flourish. Tries from McKinley Hunt and Sydney Gregson in the final few stages were the cherry on top of a clinical performance from Sarries.

With that result, Saracens will now host Harlequins in the PWR semi-final next Saturday at the StoneX Stadium. Grab your tickets now to not miss out on the fiercest London derby yet!