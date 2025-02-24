Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
INTERNATIONAL WATCH | Three English Victories for Saracens Stars

24.02.25
In association with
StoneX
England V Scotland Guinness Six Nations 2025
England A V Ireland A Rugby International

11 Sarries players were involved in all three England wins over the weekend as well as success for the Canadian Women's side in the HSBC Svns Series circuit.

Maro Itoje lifted the Calcutta cup for the first time as England delivered a narrow victory over Scotland to keep their Guinness Six Nations title hopes alive. Ben Earl and Tom Willis started alongside Itoje, with Elliot Daly and Jamie George making early impacts off the bench. Steve Borthwick's side host Italy in a fortnight's time, with a trip to Cardiff rounding off their campaign on Super Saturday.

England U20 also managed to continue their Six Nations form in the age-grade competition with a dominant win over the Scots at Kingston Park. Olamide Sodeke, Angus Hall and Jack Bracken all started for Mark Mapletoft's team, with Hall and Bracken managing to get on the scoresheet in a 57-13 victory for the hosts. They also face Italy and Wales in their final two games with the prospect of a grand slam firmly in the picture.

Three Saracens also competed for England 'A' against Emerging Ireland at Ashton Gate on Sunday, as the English beat the Irish 28-12 in difficult conditions. Sarries trio Phil Brantingham, Hugh Tizard and home grown talent Tobias Elliott all started for England 'A' as the hosts ran out victors against Ireland in Bristol.

Elsewhere on the international scene, Saracens Women's players Fancy Bermudez and Alysha Corrigan both competed for Canada Sevens in their home competition at the HSBC Svns Series circuit leg in Vancouver. The hosts finished seventh having beaten the USA in their final placement game of the competition. The two day tournament saw both players cross for tries in their home country in front of a high energy crowd in Vancouver. Both players will return to North London this week ahead of an exciting PWR Semi-Final clash with Harlequins Women this Saturday at the StoneX Stadium. Book your place for the game here.

Saracens Men will have their internationals return for the all important Showdown 5 against Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 22nd March. Make sure you secure your ticket for what promises to be the biggest domestic rugby event of the year!

News

Saracens Women V Sale Sharks Women

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 66 - 14 Sale Sharks Women

Saracens confirm a home semi-final with a bonus point win over Sale Sharks. Sarries finish second in the league after scoring ten tries at the StoneX under the Friday Night Lights, finishing the regular campaign with aplomb ahead of a meeting with Harlequins next Saturday. Tries from Louise McMillan, Marlie Packer, Akina Gondwe, May Campbell, […]

21.02.25
In association with
StoneX
Exeter Chiefs V Saracens Women's Allianz Premier 15s Semi Final

James Tirrell on Tobias Elliott's England 'A' call-up

Saracens Transition Coach, James Tirrell, believes Tobias Elliott is more than deserving of his international recognition. Elliott has broken onto the scene in the Gallagher Premiership across the course of this campaign earning him a call-up to the England 'A' squad to play Emerging Ireland this Sunday. Having scored eight tries in 17 senior appearances […]

21.02.25
In association with
StoneX

