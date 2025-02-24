INTERNATIONAL WATCH | Three English Victories for Saracens Stars

11 Sarries players were involved in all three England wins over the weekend as well as success for the Canadian Women's side in the HSBC Svns Series circuit.

Maro Itoje lifted the Calcutta cup for the first time as England delivered a narrow victory over Scotland to keep their Guinness Six Nations title hopes alive. Ben Earl and Tom Willis started alongside Itoje, with Elliot Daly and Jamie George making early impacts off the bench. Steve Borthwick's side host Italy in a fortnight's time, with a trip to Cardiff rounding off their campaign on Super Saturday.

England U20 also managed to continue their Six Nations form in the age-grade competition with a dominant win over the Scots at Kingston Park. Olamide Sodeke, Angus Hall and Jack Bracken all started for Mark Mapletoft's team, with Hall and Bracken managing to get on the scoresheet in a 57-13 victory for the hosts. They also face Italy and Wales in their final two games with the prospect of a grand slam firmly in the picture.

Three Saracens also competed for England 'A' against Emerging Ireland at Ashton Gate on Sunday, as the English beat the Irish 28-12 in difficult conditions. Sarries trio Phil Brantingham, Hugh Tizard and home grown talent Tobias Elliott all started for England 'A' as the hosts ran out victors against Ireland in Bristol.

Elsewhere on the international scene, Saracens Women's players Fancy Bermudez and Alysha Corrigan both competed for Canada Sevens in their home competition at the HSBC Svns Series circuit leg in Vancouver. The hosts finished seventh having beaten the USA in their final placement game of the competition. The two day tournament saw both players cross for tries in their home country in front of a high energy crowd in Vancouver. Both players will return to North London this week ahead of an exciting PWR Semi-Final clash with Harlequins Women this Saturday at the StoneX Stadium. Book your place for the game here.

Saracens Men will have their internationals return for the all important Showdown 5 against Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 22nd March. Make sure you secure your ticket for what promises to be the biggest domestic rugby event of the year!