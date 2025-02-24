Saracens to face Edinburgh on 14th March

The Men in Black will travel to Scotland to face Edinburgh for a fixture on Friday 14th March at The Hive Stadium, 19:35pm.

The game will act as a chance for both teams to run out in competitive action ahead of the resumption of the Gallagher Premiership and United Rugby Championship at the end of March.

The match will provide a good opportunity for the Men in Black to get vital minutes on the pitch ahead of Showdown 5 the following Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Edinburgh ‘A’ faced Saracens Storm earlier this season in a thriller at StoneX Stadium, with the North Londoners edging a 33-26 victory. Next month’s fixture will be a chance for the senior sides to go head-to-head, with extended matchday squads of first-team regulars battling it out under the Friday night lights.

The game will go on sale on Friday at 10am with tickets priced at £12.50 for adults and £5.50 for U16s. Visit Edinburgh's website for more details.