Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saracens to face Edinburgh on 14th March

24.02.25
The Men in Black will travel to Scotland to face Edinburgh for a fixture on Friday 14th March at The Hive Stadium, 19:35pm.

The game will act as a chance for both teams to run out in competitive action ahead of the resumption of the Gallagher Premiership and United Rugby Championship at the end of March.

The match will provide a good opportunity for the Men in Black to get vital minutes on the pitch ahead of Showdown 5 the following Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Edinburgh ‘A’ faced Saracens Storm earlier this season in a thriller at StoneX Stadium, with the North Londoners edging a 33-26 victory. Next month’s fixture will be a chance for the senior sides to go head-to-head, with extended matchday squads of first-team regulars battling it out under the Friday night lights.

The game will go on sale on Friday at 10am with tickets priced at £12.50 for adults and £5.50 for U16s. Visit Edinburgh's website for more details.  

