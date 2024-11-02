Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
MATCH REPORT | Exeter Chiefs 29-12 Saracens Women (PWR Rd 5)

02.11.24
Saracens Women saw their unbeaten start to the league campaign come to an end, as Exeter secured victory at Sandy Park.

On an overcast day in Devon, Sarries looked to quieten the Sandy Park crowd with a strong start, as May Campbell secured a crucial turnover.

Exeter were enjoying the lion’s share of possession and territory though, despite Zoe Harrison controlling things with the boot.

Exeter though were in control of things, and they opened the scoring through Merryn Doidge, after Eilidh Sinclair latched onto a crossfield kick and fed her fullback to race in.

Sarries hit back almost immediately though, as Sarah McKenna picked off a loose Exeter pass in midfield, to scamper clear for her side’s first of the match.

The match was stop-start at this point, with several incisive breaks from Jemma-Jo Linkins the lighting up the contest.

The Sarries defence was having to work hard and Lotte Sharp led the charge with a ferocious tackle in midfield to force a knock-on.

That seemed to energise Sarries, with Harrison kicking her side into the Exeter 22. After Sydney Gregson had then hacked through and forced a turnover, the pack then got to work, with Akina Gondwe eventually powering over from close-range.

That was only a brief respite from the Exeter pressure though, as Sarries continued to have to defend for their lives in the 22.

With time ticking away at the end of the half, the hosts managed to score their second, as Flo Robinson snaffled back possession from a Saracens scrum to dart over.

With the clock in the red, Exeter then added a further penalty, to increase their lead at the break.

The second-half saw Saracens continue to press and probe in the Exeter half, but discipline and handling continually allowed the Chiefs to turn over the ball and escape up the field.

Sarries were continuing to have to defend for their lives, with a Sarah McKenna turnover alleviating the danger, before Campbell hacked through to put the pressure back on Exeter.

Sarries again got themselves within sight of the line, but discipline again cost them, with McKenna then seeing yellow for an off the ball tackle.

That seemed to be the spark that Exeter needed, as they then added their third of the match. Again, it came from a kick through, with the bouncing ball not falling kindly for Sarries, as Eilidh Sinclair gathered and dotted down.

With a player advantage, Exeter continued to put their foot down, as consecutive penalties allowed them to work their way back into the 22, with Hope Rogers going over for their fourth of the afternoon.

Sarries still had opportunities in the final 10 minutes, with plenty of attacking salvos into the Exeter 22, but each time, possession was lost, allowing the Chiefs to clear their lines and see out the match.

Screenshot 2024 11 02 At 15.55.14

MATCH REPORT | Ealing Trailfinders 29-19 Saracens Men

Saracens Men started their Premiership Rugby Cup campaign with a defeat as they were beaten 29-19 by an experienced Ealing Trailfinders side at Trailfinders Sports Club. The Men in Black, who had nine debutants in their matchday squad got some valuable game time and the much-needed experience will stand them in good stead in the […]

02.11.24
02.11.24
Screenshot 2024 10 31 At 08.14.14

TEAM NEWS | Ealing Trailfinders v Saracens Men (PRC - Rd 1)

Sam Spink says he cannot wait for the opportunity to represent Saracens for the first time as the Men in Black head to face Ealing Trailfinders in the Premiership Rugby Cup opener. The centre has recovered from a foot injury in time to pull on the shirt in the first round of the Cup, and […]

01.11.24
