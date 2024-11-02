MATCH REPORT | Exeter Chiefs 29-12 Saracens Women (PWR Rd 5)

Saracens Women saw their unbeaten start to the league campaign come to an end, as Exeter secured victory at Sandy Park.

On an overcast day in Devon, Sarries looked to quieten the Sandy Park crowd with a strong start, as May Campbell secured a crucial turnover.

Exeter were enjoying the lion’s share of possession and territory though, despite Zoe Harrison controlling things with the boot.

Exeter though were in control of things, and they opened the scoring through Merryn Doidge, after Eilidh Sinclair latched onto a crossfield kick and fed her fullback to race in.

Sarries hit back almost immediately though, as Sarah McKenna picked off a loose Exeter pass in midfield, to scamper clear for her side’s first of the match.

The match was stop-start at this point, with several incisive breaks from Jemma-Jo Linkins the lighting up the contest.

The Sarries defence was having to work hard and Lotte Sharp led the charge with a ferocious tackle in midfield to force a knock-on.

That seemed to energise Sarries, with Harrison kicking her side into the Exeter 22. After Sydney Gregson had then hacked through and forced a turnover, the pack then got to work, with Akina Gondwe eventually powering over from close-range.

That was only a brief respite from the Exeter pressure though, as Sarries continued to have to defend for their lives in the 22.

With time ticking away at the end of the half, the hosts managed to score their second, as Flo Robinson snaffled back possession from a Saracens scrum to dart over.

With the clock in the red, Exeter then added a further penalty, to increase their lead at the break.

The second-half saw Saracens continue to press and probe in the Exeter half, but discipline and handling continually allowed the Chiefs to turn over the ball and escape up the field.

Sarries were continuing to have to defend for their lives, with a Sarah McKenna turnover alleviating the danger, before Campbell hacked through to put the pressure back on Exeter.

Sarries again got themselves within sight of the line, but discipline again cost them, with McKenna then seeing yellow for an off the ball tackle.

That seemed to be the spark that Exeter needed, as they then added their third of the match. Again, it came from a kick through, with the bouncing ball not falling kindly for Sarries, as Eilidh Sinclair gathered and dotted down.

With a player advantage, Exeter continued to put their foot down, as consecutive penalties allowed them to work their way back into the 22, with Hope Rogers going over for their fourth of the afternoon.

Sarries still had opportunities in the final 10 minutes, with plenty of attacking salvos into the Exeter 22, but each time, possession was lost, allowing the Chiefs to clear their lines and see out the match.