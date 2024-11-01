TEAM NEWS | Ealing Trailfinders v Saracens Men (PRC - Rd 1)

Sam Spink says he cannot wait for the opportunity to represent Saracens for the first time as the Men in Black head to face Ealing Trailfinders in the Premiership Rugby Cup opener.

The centre has recovered from a foot injury in time to pull on the shirt in the first round of the Cup, and will start at outside centre as he looks to make his mark for the North Londoners.

Spink is one of nine potential debutants that coaches Rob Webber and James Tirrell have named in an exciting matchday squad which is bursting with potential.

Kapeli Pifeleti will make his 50th appearance for the club at hooker, and he has summer arrivals Phil Brantingham and Fraser Balmain alongside him in the front-row who will both make their first starts for the club.

Harry Wilson and academy graduate Olamide Sodeke will pack down in the engine room, with a home-grown back row of Max Eke and Toby Knight on either flank and captain Nathan Michelow at the base of the scrum.

Charlie Bracken will accompany Tim Swiel at half back after his impressive try-scoring debut against Leicester Tigers last Saturday. Josh Hallett returns to the starting XV to join Spink in the midfield.

Brandon Jackson and 19-year-old Angus Hall will occupy the wings, with Tom Parton remaining at full-back.

The bench features more potential first appearances, including Jack Bracken and Kenedy Sylvester. Trialists Izaiha Moore-Aiono and Max Clark are also named amongst the replacements.

Spink says he is enormously excited to make his long-awaited debut for the club.

“I can’t wait to be back out there again and to get the chance to represent the club for the first time with such an exciting group!”

Saracens Men team to play Ealing Trailfinders:

1 Phil Brantingham

2 Kapeli Pifeleti

3 Fraser Balmain

4 Harry Wilson

5 Olamide Sodeke

6 Max Eke

7 Toby Knight

8 Nathan Michelow (c)

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Tim Swiel

11 Brandon Jackson

12 Josh Hallett

13 Sam Spink

14 Angus Hall

15 Tom Parton

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Sam Crean

18 Ollie Hoskins

19 Kennedy Sylvester

20 Izaiha Moore-Aiono

21 Callum Braley

22 Max Clark

23 Jack Bracken