TEAM NEWS | Exeter Chiefs Women vs Saracens Women (PWR Rd 5)

Ella Wyrwas is under no illusions of the challenge her side face on Saturday, when they travel to Devon to take on Exeter Chiefs Women.

The top two in the league go head-to-head this weekend, in a mouthwatering contest. After victories over Bristol Bears and Gloucester-Hartpury in recent weeks, Wyrwas believes that her side go into the match filled with confidence.

"It’s always tough going down to Sandy Park. It’s a massive occasion whenever we play Exeter and we’re carrying some great momentum into this fixture. We’ve got a lot of confidence from the last few performances, and we want to go in firing."

It has been a full squad effort so far this season and Wyrwas believes that the depth her side have managed to develop has been a key reason for the positive start to the campaign.

"Our depth this season is probably the best it has ever been. We’ve got so many brilliant players in each position. The group that were playing before the internationals came back did an incredible job and have all put their hands up to keep their shirts. Throughout the season, everyone is going to need to fight for the shirt and that will make us a better team."

There have been several changes in personnel for this one, as Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry shuffles his side.

Akina Gondwe comes in at loosehead prop alongside hooker Bryony Field and tight-head prop Kelsey Clifford, with the England international set for her first start of the season in the front-row.

Rosie Galligan continues in the second-row after an impressive showing last weekend, with Poppy Cleall shifting in from number 8 to join her.

May Campbell moves to 6, with co-captain Marlie Packer coming in for her first start of the season at openside flanker.

After a try-scoring debut last weekend, Gabby Senft moves to number 8 against her former side, with Wyrwas making her first start of the season at scrum-half, alongside Zoe Harrison.

The centres see Sarah McKenna link up with Sydney Gregson, whilst co-captain Lotte Sharp starts on the left wing, with Alysha Corrigan shifting to the right wing and Jemma-Jo Linkins continuing at fullback.

Amongst the replacements, an all-international trio of Bryony Cleall, McKinley Hunt and Donna Rose will provide the front-row cover, with Georgia Evans and Sharifa Kasolo providing the additional impact off the bench for the pack.

As for the backs, Tori Sellors comes into the match day side, alongside Isla Alejandro, whilst Beth Blacklock will look to make another big impact off the bench following an impressive showing last weekend.

With player partnerships within the side beginning to come together, Wyrwas admitted that she feels enthused by the trust that she has in the players around her on the pitch.

"I’m really looking forward to getting some good game time under my belt. As a scrum-half, it makes a big difference being able to build the connections from the off, so it’s exciting to get the start this week. I’ve got so much confidence that comes from the connections I’ve built with the players around me."

Saracens Women's Team vs Exeter Chiefs:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

6.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabby Senft

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall

17.⁠ ⁠⁠McKinley Hunt

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Isla Alejandro