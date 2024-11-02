Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
MATCH REPORT | Ealing Trailfinders 29-19 Saracens Men

02.11.24
Ealing Trailfinders V Saracens Premiership Rugby Cup

Saracens Men started their Premiership Rugby Cup campaign with a defeat as they were beaten 29-19 by an experienced Ealing Trailfinders side at Trailfinders Sports Club.

The Men in Black, who had nine debutants in their matchday squad got some valuable game time and the much-needed experience will stand them in good stead in the long term with some promising glimpses including a wonder try from Brandon Jackson.

The hosts got off to the perfect start with try after just two minutes. Turnover ball gave them possession on the front foot, and then the ball was spun wide to Rob Farrar who had a clear run to the line in the corner. Dan Jones converted from the touchline to make it 7-0.

Ealing were rampant and almost scored again when Angus Kernohan passed inside to Craig Hampson, but the ball was fumbled and Sarries escaped.

They didn’t escape for long though, as Tobi Wilson charged in to the Sarries half and then offloaded to Jordan Colgate who finished powerfully in the corner to make it 12-0.

The visitors were then looking for a way back in to the match and it almost arrived when Tom Parton broke through the defence, and then from the penalty the mark charged towards the line but it was dragged in to touch.

Sam Spink then showed fans what they can expect from him when we went charging through a gap and was brought down just short of the line, but then Tim Swiel was penalised just one metre from the line.

Josh Hallett then put boot to ball with a lovely cross-field kick which found Spink in space, but the ball was stolen at the breakdown and the chance went away.

Despite having a spell of possession, Sarries couldn’t make it count and Ealing crossed again just before the 30 minute mark to take control of the match. A penalty was kicked to the corner, and then former Saracen Reuben Bird-Tulloch crept down the shortside of the maul to dive over in the corner.

The task got tougher five minutes later when Phil Brantingham and Toby Knight were both sent to the sin-bin for collapsing mauls, and gave referee Joe James no option but to award a penalty try with five minutes to go until the break as the lead grew to 24-0.

Just as it looked like the game was getting away from Sarries,å Jackson produced a moment of magic to open their account for the day. He gathered just before half way and beat two men before using his searing pace to race clear from 50 metres. The conversion went wide, but Sarries now had some hope at the break as they went down the tunnel trailing 24-5.

The scrum was proving to be a problem for Sarries who were up against an experienced pack, and the hosts extended their lead just there minutes after the break with their fifth try. They had a lineout in the 22, and then the ball went from left to right and found Kernohan who finished acrobatically in the corner.

Sarries did get back in to the game with 30 minutes to go though with a deserved try. Multiple penalties took them right up to the line, and eventually Harry Wilson rose from a pile of bodies having dotted down from just one metres out. Swiel’s conversion cut the deficit to 17 points.

Ealing then put the pressure back on but two crucial bits of defence from Callum Braley kept them in the game. Firstly he gathered a grubber under immense pressure, and then intercepted an inside pass which would surely have resulted in a try.

The hosts then had a golden chance to put the game to bed with a long range effort which saw them go from one end to the other, but Lefty Zigiriadis was held up over the line after some sensational scramble defence.

Sarries then gave themselves an outside chance when Jackson intercepted and went the length of the field with three minutes left for his second try of the match, and Swiel’s simple conversion made it 29-19 in the closing stages.

They pushed for what could have ended up with two bonus points, but the day belonged to the Trailfinders who took an early advantage in the Cup pool stage.

We're back in Premiership Rugby Cup action next Saturday when we welcome London Scottish to StoneX Stadium, CLICK HERE to book your tickets!

Screenshot 2024 11 02 At 15.55.14

In association with
In association with
In association with
