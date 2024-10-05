MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 38-29 Trailfinders Women (PWR Rd 1)

Saracens Women eventually secured the win in an eventful opening game of the Premiership Women’s Rugby season.

In the end, it took a last-minute Sarah McKenna score to settle things, as Saracens held on for a bonus-point win.

Both sides met each other a few weeks ago in the PWR Up friendlies and this one proved to be just as much of a physical encounter.

Trailfinders were the ones to open the scoring, with Vicky Laflin coasting in out wide, as Saracens were made to pay for some early poor discipline, with the visitors making the most of the attacking opportunity.

Sarries were quick to respond though, with Amelia MacDougall kicking to the corner and the pack setting up a superb driving maul.

Trailfinders initially did well to repel the danger, but eventually Sarries made the pressure tell, as May Campbell spotted a gap and managed to dart over to level the tie.

Campbell was impressing in the 7 shirt, as she broke free and coasted into the Trailfinders half to put her side back on the front foot.

From there, the backs did the rest, with a beautiful flowing move that allowed Chantelle Miell to coast in out wide for a try on her return to the Sarries squad.

Trailfinders continued to press though, as Laflin scored her second of the match in the corner, with Saracens needing to find a response.

With the pressure on, MacDougall continued to marshal her side well around the park, pinning Trailfinders down inside their own half.

Discipline was counting against Sarrries though, as Trailfinders managed to repel the danger.

Sarries still were looking dangerous though, with Jemma-Jo Linkins on her PWR debut putting in a crucial nudge in behind to put Trailfinders on the back foot.

With penalties now mounting against the visitors, the Sarries pack went to work, with Akina Gondwe eventually finding a gap to burrow over to ensure her side hit the front again heading into the break.

The second-half started with Sarries again on the front foot, as Campbell and Sharifa Kasolo put the pressure on with some wonderful interplay, but Trailfinders continued to come again in attack, as Emma Taylor narrowed the gap from the tee.

Sarries though were quick to press the accelerator again, as Leanne Infante took a penalty quickly to catch Trailfinders napping. With her side just five metres out, Infante continued to rally the troops, with Poppy Cleall eventually powering over from close range to secure the try bonus.

The game was still ebbing and flowing though, with Trailfinders emptying the bench to inject some extra energy into proceedings.

They did just that as the game headed into the final quarter, as Ellie Boatman picked up an inside pass from Laflin to dart over and reduce the gap again.

The game was on a knife-edge but Sarries continued to stick to task, forcing an error and creating the opportunity from a driving maul to increase the lead.

The pack made no mistake from there, with Bryony Field bundling over but Trailfinders would respond again with five minutes left as they went the length of the field for Laflin to score her third of the afternoon and narrow the gap to two.

With time ticking towards the red, Sarries looked to see the game out deep in the Trailfinders 22, as they patiently built the phases.

Eventually, the pressure told, with Sarah McKenna coasting over to seal the win, as MacDougall’s conversion took a losing bonus point away from the visitors and secured an important opening day win.