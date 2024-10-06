MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 29-14 Exeter Chiefs

Saracens Men continued their perfect start to the new Gallagher Premiership season as they made it three wins from three with a 29-14 bonus-point victory over Exeter Chiefs at StoneX Stadium.

The Men in Black dominated from start to finish, scoring five tries at an overcast and blustery StoneX to move back to the top of the table as the only team in the league with a 100% record.

Sarries had plenty of early possession and were looking to turn the territory in to points. Fergus Burke’s neat kick in behind threatened to put the Chiefs under pressure, but an unfortunate bounce saw the ball trickle in to touch.

Elliot Daly then created a two-on-one down the blindside from a scrum on halfway, but in the process of passing out wide to Rotimi Segun he was hit hard by Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and the ball went forward.

Daly, who had a busy opening quarter then got the ball in the outside channel from turnover ball but the ball went to ground with Tobias Elliott eagerly anticipating the chance to charge in to space.

Daly’s next involvement led to the first try of the afternoon though. A monstrous touch-finder from half way took Sarries to within five metres of the line, and then from the rolling maul Jamie George was at the base to score for the second week running. Alex Lozowski’s conversion came back off the post, but the hosts now had a deserved 5-0 lead.

The Chiefs then had their first chance of the match as Will Haydon-Wood gathered a loose ball and charged in to the 22, but he was brought down just short of the line and then he was penalised for holding on to the relief of the South Stand.

Sarries then scored a try of the season contender to give themselves some breathing space with 25 minutes played. The ball was spun out wide to Elliott, and he beat two men and then showed his incredible pace to run clear from 60 metres and send the home fans wild. Lozowski’s conversion extended the advantage to 12-0.

The Londoners were on it defensively, and there intent was demonstrated by Hugh Tizard who put in a huge shot and then got straight back up to hold up Olly Woodburn and earn a turnover.

Burke then pirouetted as he looked to stretch over the line, but from the next attack try number three arrived to pile more misery on their opponents.

Once again the trusted rolling maul powered towards the line, and Ben Earl was perfectly placed at the back to break away and dive over. Lozowski converted again, making it 19-0 as we approached half time.

Josh Hodge did get back the Chiefs back in to the game just before the break though. A bounce popped up perfectly for Woodburn, and he drew in the final man to release Hodge who was never going to be caught from 20 metres away. He then converted his own try to cut the lead to 12 points.

There was still time for Sarries to secure the bonus point before the break though in sensational style. Rhys Carre broke through the line and then passed wide to Elliott who sensibly went back inside to Burke who dived over for his first Saracens try.

Ben Hammersley was sent to the sin-bin for the Chiefs in a nightmare start to the second half for a high shot on Andy Onyeama-Christie, and Sarries punished them straight away as Earl crossed for his second try.

Elliott, who has having the match of his life jinked in between two defenders and then released the England flanker down the right wing who had the pace to run clear from just outside the 22. The conversion went wide, but Sarries were now 29-7 ahead.

The pressure kept coming from the in-form hosts, Segun’s huge carry took him past three defenders and then Lozowski kicked right in to the red zone to pin Exeter back on their own line.

Exeter wouldn’t roll over though, some neat hands in the 22 created space for Hodge to score his second of the day, and the conversion trimmed the lead down to 15 points.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall then rung the changes as the bench got the chance to make their impact, and they went close to adding try number six from a maul but some strong Exeter defence held it up and got them the ball back.

The rain then became more of a factor in the closing stages but Sarries withstood any fightback from Exeter and ensure they would continue their brilliant start to the season with another fine victory.