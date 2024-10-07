WXV Round 2 Wrap-Up

It was another busy weekend of international action for our Saracens stars in WXV.

Louise McMillan made her first WXV start of the season for Scotland, as they edged to a 19-13 victory over Japan to go two-from-two out in South Africa.

Natalia John, Georgia Evans and Donna Rose all started for Wales but they were unable to help their side to victory, as a dogged Italian side secured a narrow 8-5 victory.

It was a similar story in WXV 1 for Lotte Sharp, as she made her first appearance of the tournament for the USA, impressing against a strong French side, before eventually falling to a 22-14 defeat.

It was a better result for our Canadian stars though, as Fancy Bermudez, Alysha Corrigan, Gabby Senft and McKinley Hunt helped the tournament hosts to a 21-8 victory over Ireland. This could have been a banana skin after the Irish beat the Black Ferns last weekend, but Canada put in a clinical showing to secure the win, with Senft inparticular putting in a superb showing at number 8.

In the other WXV 1 encounter, England secured a pulsating 49-31 victory over the Black Ferns to set up a WXV decider against Canada next weekend.

Jess Breach was in sparkling form, scoring a hattrick and adding an assist to her tally, whilst Zoe Harrison also got amongst the tries. Marlie Packer led again from the front, with Rosie Galligan also impressing off the bench in a high-scoring thriller.