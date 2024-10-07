The Interview | Fergus Burke

FERGUS BURKE KNOWS ALL ABOUT LIVING UP TO EXPECTATIONS. BACK IN HIS NATIVE NEW ZEALAND HE HAD TO FOLLOW IN THE WAKE OF RICHIE MO’UNGA AS A NUMBER 10 AND WILL JORDAN AS A FULL BACK AT THE CRUSADERS.

Now the 24-year-old has arrived at StoneX Stadium to fill the boots of Owen Farrell!

Now it is time for a new era at No 10, and the ‘new boy’ is doing well so far after helping to steer his side to wins over Gloucester at Kingsholm and Sale Sharks at the StoneX.

Those games have seen him go head to head with Wales’ Gareth Anscombe and England’s George Ford. The reviews have been very, very favourable to date.

“Fergus is highly viewed by the group and it’s clear he’s got the skills and the rugby IQ that’s required. Everybody just needs to be patient with him because the longer you play in that position, the better you’ll get at it,” said McCall.

“You don’t have to be exactly the same as the person you’re replacing to be a great player at this club. Sometimes when you’re a younger No 10 it takes a bit of time but we think he’s got the wherewithal and personality.

“When we watched him we saw a player who was very measured and calm. We liked the fact he’s not easily hurried or rattled.

“I also spoke to Scott Robertson, the All Blacks head coach, about him and he said he was a player who could command a room and a team. That ability to grab a team and take them to where they need to be is not a quality everybody has.

“He is a different personality to Owen but he has the same skill-set to him by being able to pass and kick excellently. He had an impressive debut.

“His playing ability and potential is obvious and we have been hugely impressed by his ambition and desire to take his game to the next level. At 24, he has joined a group of players who we believe can take the club forward in the years to come.”

If Burke turns out to be anything like the last Kiwi outside half at the club, Glen Jackson (2004-10), then McCall and head of recruitment Nick Kennedy will have plucked another golden egg from beneath the rugby goose.

Jackson played 159 games for the ‘Men in Black’ and was voted The Professional Rugby Players’ Association player of the year after being leading points scorer in the 2006–07 Guinness Premiership and led his side to the 2010 Premiership final. More of the same from Burke would be very welcome!

So how has the new recruit settled down following his near 12,000 mile journey from down under?

“Stepping into someone else’s role there’s obviously a bit of expectation. I just try and park that. Owen was an awesome player, one of the best this club has seen, but I’ve got to be my own player - I can’t be thinking too much about what’s been,” said Burke.

“I wanted to challenge myself and I felt the timing was right. And in the back of my mind I’ve got a British passport.

“I always wanted to come over here to play and, at some point, go and look at where my mum grew up. The opportunity came up to play at Sarries, and I knew it wouldn’t be there in a few years’ time.

“I guess I’m pretty driven, and I like to think I’m pretty competitive. I’m also big on earning respect – which is what I’m trying to do at the moment.

“Because I’m so driven, and in a new environment, I want everything to be perfect. The microscope on certain areas of the game here is different to what it is in New Zealand.”

If he’s finding his feet at the moment, he’s certainly made a good start. He’ll have a weekend off facing an international outside half this weekend when the Chiefs come calling. But he wants to keep his standards high for both club and a potential country. He qualifies for both England and Scotland and is open to offers if he can play well enough.