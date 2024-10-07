Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Quick Questions with Rhys Carre

07.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Carrequestions
Saracens V Sale Sharks Gallagher Premiership Rugby

This week, it's the turn of our Welsh international prop to take on the Quick Questions. Here's what he had to say about his Saracens teammates.

Best dancer in the team?

Probably me

Biggest motivator?

Theo McFarland

Worst fashion sense in the squad?

Alec Clarey

Most likely to be late for a team meeting?

Ivan van Zyl

Who wouldn’t you trust with your final £5?

Fraser Balmain (can buy a lot of sweets with that!)

Biggest rugby nause in the squad?

Ben Earl

Weirdest person in the squad?

Nick Isiekwe

Best roommate?

Only had one so far!

Funniest person in the squad?

Fraser Balmain

Biggest liability in the squad?

Me!

Worst music taste?

Alec Clarey

Fastest to the bar?

All the boys to be fair

Biggest teacher’s pet?

Andy Onyeama-Christie

News

See all news
Screenshot 2024 10 08 At 10.10.47

Vodacom Bulls & Northampton Saints now on sale at EARLY BIRD PRICE!

StoneX Stadium remained undefeated this weekend, with three outstanding performances across the board!  Saracens Men now lead the Gallagher Premiership table with a perfect three wins from three, and we could not be more excited about what lies ahead this season. We are pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale at EARLY BIRD PRICE for […]

08.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 10 07 At 13.35.18

Nick Isiekwe called in to England training camp

Nick Isiekwe has been called up by Steve Borthwick to the England training camp, starting today. The second-rower, who starred in the win over Exeter Chiefs will join the squad as they step up their preparation for the Autumn Nations Series. Isiekwe is the eighth Saracen to be called up, alongside Jamie George, Maro Itoje, […]

07.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross