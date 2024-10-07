Quick Questions with Rhys Carre
This week, it's the turn of our Welsh international prop to take on the Quick Questions. Here's what he had to say about his Saracens teammates.
Best dancer in the team?
Probably me
Biggest motivator?
Theo McFarland
Worst fashion sense in the squad?
Alec Clarey
Most likely to be late for a team meeting?
Ivan van Zyl
Who wouldn’t you trust with your final £5?
Fraser Balmain (can buy a lot of sweets with that!)
Biggest rugby nause in the squad?
Ben Earl
Weirdest person in the squad?
Nick Isiekwe
Best roommate?
Only had one so far!
Funniest person in the squad?
Fraser Balmain
Biggest liability in the squad?
Me!
Worst music taste?
Alec Clarey
Fastest to the bar?
All the boys to be fair
Biggest teacher’s pet?
Andy Onyeama-Christie