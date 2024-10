Nick Isiekwe has been called up by Steve Borthwick to the England training camp, starting today.

The second-rower, who starred in the win over Exeter Chiefs will join the squad as they step up their preparation for the Autumn Nations Series.

Isiekwe is the eighth Saracen to be called up, alongside Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Theo Dan, Tom Willis, Alex Lozowski and Elliot Daly.

Good luck, lads!