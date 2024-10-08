Vodacom Bulls & Northampton Saints now on sale at EARLY BIRD PRICE!

We are pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale at EARLY BIRD PRICE for more of our upcoming fixtures. Watch Saracens Men take on the Vodacom Bulls and Northampton Saints, as well as both of our Premiership Cup games this side of Christmas!

Saturday 7th December: A festive face-off against South African giants Vodacom Bulls in the Investec Champions Cup.

Sunday 22nd December: An eagerly awaited rematch with the reigning champions, Northampton Saints.

Buy tickets for these huge fixtures today from as little as £13 by CLICKING HERE!