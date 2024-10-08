Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Vodacom Bulls & Northampton Saints now on sale at EARLY BIRD PRICE!

08.10.24
Screenshot 2024 10 08 At 10.10.47
Screenshot 2024 10 08 At 10.11.25

StoneX Stadium remained undefeated this weekend, with three outstanding performances across the board! 

Saracens Men now lead the Gallagher Premiership table with a perfect three wins from three, and we could not be more excited about what lies ahead this season.

We are pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale at EARLY BIRD PRICE for more of our upcoming fixtures. Watch Saracens Men take on the Vodacom Bulls and Northampton Saints, as well as both of our Premiership Cup games this side of Christmas!

Saturday 7th December: A festive face-off against South African giants Vodacom Bulls in the Investec Champions Cup.

Sunday 22nd December: An eagerly awaited rematch with the reigning champions, Northampton Saints.

Buy tickets for these huge fixtures today from as little as £13 by CLICKING HERE!

