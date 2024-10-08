Match Highlights | Gallagher Premiership R3 and Premiership Women's Rugby R1

It was a big weekend at StoneX Stadium, with three wins for our Saracens sides.

Friday night saw Saracens Storm secure a win over Edinburgh 'A', before Saracens Women opened their PWR season with a win over Trailfinders on Saturday and your Saracens Men secured a third-straight bonus-point win on Sunday against Exeter to hit the top of the table.

You can catch the highlights from both league fixtures below.

Saracens Men 29-14 Exeter Chiefs (Gallagher Premiership Round 3)

Saracens Women 38-29 Trailfinders Women (Premiership Women's Rugby Round 1)