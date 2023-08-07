Nick Isiekwe's incredible story

Isiekwe was woken in theatre and then wheeled through to ICU. “I remember I woke up and I was incredibly hungry. I asked the nurse, ‘Please can I get some food? Any food will do.’ She brought me mashed potatoes and scrambled eggs. I had never been so hungry in my life and I ate it quick, quick, quick,” he says. “Then I got the hiccups and I was in the worst pain I have ever experienced in my entire life because my chest had just been opened up. I won’t do that again.