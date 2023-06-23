Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Memberships selling fast!

23.06.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Stadium1
Stadium2

Want to see the Champions in action week in week out? This is your chance!

Our Seasonal Memberships are selling incredibly quickly with at least 70% of all areas in the ground sold.

Need some more inspiration to see the likes of Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Jamie George in action at StoneX? Here's some important information:

Platinum seats, the best in the house, are 72% gone, Gold are 74% sold, Silver 79%, Bronze 72% and Red & Black a huge 82%, meaning there aren't many left!

The atmosphere at StoneX last season was incredible and meant that we went through both the Gallagher Premiership and Champions Cup campaigns without losing once at home! Our last defeat in front of you, our fans was nearly two years ago!

 

Fixtures

The Gallagher Premiership fixtures will be released on Tuesday 18th July so you'll be able to fill your diaries! The Champions Cup draw has already taken place, and we'll be taking on Bordeaux Begles, Vodacom Bulls, Lyon and Connacht with fixture info due in July as well. Remember once fixtures are out, you'll have a one week window to book extra tickets with a 25% discount!

 

The Showdown 4

We'll be back at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season once again for one of the biggest days in the sporting calendar. Last season against Harlequins was an incredible success, and we're hoping for more of the same this time around! Remember with a Seasonal Membership you'll have a ticket included, click here to be at the front of the queue when they go on sale.

 

Under 12's Go Free!

Want to bring the kids with you? Remember Under 12s can get a free season ticket with a fully paid adult and with so much activity for them at StoneX it's a no brainer!

 

Knockout Fixtures

Want to be there at the business end of the season when everything is on the line? Consider it done - Seasonal Members will have knockout matches included meaning there's no extra cost!

 

Virtual Evening with Mark McCall

On Wednesday 28th June we'll be hosting a virtual Q&A where you can put your questions to the boss, but it's only for those who have signed up for next season! Register your interest by clicking here.

 

Renewal Deadline Reminder!

You have until Friday 30th June to renew your seat before it's released for others to buy!

 

Here's a summary of all the benefits:

  • All Men’s home games at StoneX Stadium
  • The Showdown 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • European Champions Cup pool matches at Stonex Stadium
  • Premiership Rugby Cup pool matches at Stonex Stadium
  • All knock out games at Stonex Stadium included
  • Members priority booking week for additional tickets with 25% off all tickets (18th - 25th July for 1st batch of Premiership fixtures)
  • International Ballot Access
  • One use 10% discount on selected Saracens products (online and in-store)
  • Collect & spend Saracens Rewards on Additional tickets**, retail items & Food and drink*** at StoneX Stadium. NOTE: this benefit will expire on June 30th 2023.
  • Club E-Newsletter
  • Additional discounted tickets for knockout fixtures*
  • Includes priority access to “The Showdown 4” + 50% off additional tickets*
  • Easily and Fully transferable memberships – send to a friend if you can’t make a game

Want to join the party? Book your seat NOW!

News

Saracens V Harlequins Premiership Rugby Cup

Tiff Eden signs short-term Saracens deal

Saracens is pleased to announce the short-term signing of Tiff Eden.  Eden originally joined the club on a trial basis during the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign, but with Louie Johnson, Alex Goode and Tim Swiel picking up injuries, Eden has been drafted in for the next three months to cover fly half for the Men […]

04.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ko

Premiership Women's Rugby R15-R18 confirmed

Premiership Women’s Rugby have today confirmed the dates and kick-off times for Rounds 15-18 of the regular season. Saracens Women will face a trip to London rivals Harlequins on Saturday 25th January, where they will look for revenge after a defeat to the West Londoners in Round 7. That one kicks off at 3pm. Round […]

04.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 12 04 At 10.38.34

Let's light up StoneX Stadium!

We want YOU to help us on Saturday evening before we take on Vodacom Bulls in the Investec Champions Cup! As the teams run out we will be launching a mobile-led light show to make StoneX Stadium look even more spectacular! CUE, who are leading this are a US-based fan experience pioneer whose innovative technology […]

04.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

