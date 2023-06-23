Seasonal Memberships selling fast!

Want to see the Champions in action week in week out? This is your chance!

Our Seasonal Memberships are selling incredibly quickly with at least 70% of all areas in the ground sold.

Need some more inspiration to see the likes of Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Jamie George in action at StoneX? Here's some important information:

Platinum seats, the best in the house, are 72% gone, Gold are 74% sold, Silver 79%, Bronze 72% and Red & Black a huge 82%, meaning there aren't many left!

The atmosphere at StoneX last season was incredible and meant that we went through both the Gallagher Premiership and Champions Cup campaigns without losing once at home! Our last defeat in front of you, our fans was nearly two years ago!

Fixtures

The Gallagher Premiership fixtures will be released on Tuesday 18th July so you'll be able to fill your diaries! The Champions Cup draw has already taken place, and we'll be taking on Bordeaux Begles, Vodacom Bulls, Lyon and Connacht with fixture info due in July as well. Remember once fixtures are out, you'll have a one week window to book extra tickets with a 25% discount!

The Showdown 4

We'll be back at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season once again for one of the biggest days in the sporting calendar. Last season against Harlequins was an incredible success, and we're hoping for more of the same this time around! Remember with a Seasonal Membership you'll have a ticket included, click here to be at the front of the queue when they go on sale.

Under 12's Go Free!

Want to bring the kids with you? Remember Under 12s can get a free season ticket with a fully paid adult and with so much activity for them at StoneX it's a no brainer!

Knockout Fixtures

Want to be there at the business end of the season when everything is on the line? Consider it done - Seasonal Members will have knockout matches included meaning there's no extra cost!

Virtual Evening with Mark McCall

On Wednesday 28th June we'll be hosting a virtual Q&A where you can put your questions to the boss, but it's only for those who have signed up for next season! Register your interest by clicking here.

Renewal Deadline Reminder!

You have until Friday 30th June to renew your seat before it's released for others to buy!

Here's a summary of all the benefits:

All Men’s home games at StoneX Stadium

The Showdown 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

European Champions Cup pool matches at Stonex Stadium

Premiership Rugby Cup pool matches at Stonex Stadium

All knock out games at Stonex Stadium included

Members priority booking week for additional tickets with 25% off all tickets (18th - 25th July for 1st batch of Premiership fixtures)

International Ballot Access

One use 10% discount on selected Saracens products (online and in-store)

Collect & spend Saracens Rewards on Additional tickets**, retail items & Food and drink*** at StoneX Stadium. NOTE: this benefit will expire on June 30th 2023.

Club E-Newsletter

Additional discounted tickets for knockout fixtures*

Includes priority access to “The Showdown 4” + 50% off additional tickets*

Easily and Fully transferable memberships – send to a friend if you can’t make a game

Want to join the party? Book your seat NOW!