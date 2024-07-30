Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Your EXCLUSIVE PRIORITY WINDOW to purchase tickets to our first three home games at StoneX Stadium is now OPEN! 💫

30.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Preseason1
Tour2

SARACENS MEN VS SALE SHARKS | SATURDAY 28TH SEPTEMBER | 1505

SARACENS MEN VS EXETER CHIEFS | SUNDAY 6TH OCTOBER | 1500

SARACENS MEN VS LEICESTER TIGERS | SATURDAY 26TH OCTOBER | 1730

Your Saracens 2024/25 fixtures have been announced and we are beyond excited to welcome you back to StoneX for another epic season!

Your support means everything to us, so as a THANK YOU, if you signed up to register your interest or are a previous purchaser, you now have access to a ONE WEEK PRIORITY WINDOW to purchase tickets for our first three home games at EARLY BIRD PRICE.

Check your emails with the link and experience Saracens head-to-head with Sale Sharks, Exeter Chiefs and Leicester Tigers, all here at StoneX Stadium!

You now have ONE WEEK to purchase your tickets for these three fixtures before tickets go on general sale on Tuesday 6th August.

Please note, both our games against Sale Sharks and Exeter Chiefs were SOLD OUT last season, so act quickly to secure your seat within the priority window to avoid disappointment!

News

See all news
Akinapreview

Akina Gondwe commits future to Saracens Women

Saracens Women can confirm that prop forward Akina Gondwe has signed a new deal with the club ahead of the 2024/25 season. Having arrived last season from Warriors Women, Gondwe quickly established herself as a key member of Alex Austerberry’s squad, with her performances seeing her named as Players’ Player of the Season. A dynamic […]

30.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Wrighthaleyweb

Charlotte Wright-Haley signs for Saracens Women

Saracens Women are thrilled to confirm the arrival of back-row Charlotte Wright-Haley from Trailfinders Women. The former Bristol and Worcester back-row is a dynamic and physical player with an eye for a break through the middle of the park, alongside her ability at the breakdown. Wright-Haley will be hoping to bring a real energy to […]

29.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross