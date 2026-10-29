See it all in one place: Champ Rugby and PREM Cup at StoneX Stadium

CHAMP RUGBY AND PREM CUP, SAME DAY, SAME VENUE.

On Saturday 7 November, StoneX Stadium hosts a double header, with two tiers of English club rugby on the same pitch. Ampthill Rugby take on Ealing Trailfinders in Elior Champ Rugby at 12:00, followed by Saracens Men against Newcastle Red Bulls in the PREM Rugby Cup at 15:00.

Gates open at 11:00, so there’s time to grab food and a drink before the first kick-off.

Timings:

11:00: Gates open

12:00: Ampthill Rugby v Ealing Trailfinders (Elior Champ Rugby)

15:00: Saracens Men v Newcastle Red Bulls (PREM Rugby Cup)

For Ampthill, it’s a chance to bring their Elior Champ Rugby campaign to a new crowd, and a reminder of the partnership between the two clubs.

Head Coach Dave Ward said: “We’ve got a busy couple of weeks coming up in the Champ, but it’s a very exciting group of fixtures. Being able to play Ealing down at the StoneX will be incredible for the squad and the club. It’s another chance to show how good our partnership is with Saracens and going down to play there will be great!”

Captain Seb Smith sees it as a chance to introduce the club to fans who haven’t seen them before.

“We’re very excited about the chance to go and play at the StoneX, It allows rugby fans a bit further out who may have never had the chance to come down to Dillingham Park to get a taste of who we are and the game we want to play. So for us, it’s exciting. We want to make a statement.”

Plus, if Saracens Women were to win their semi-final, the JAECOO Next Gen Cup Final would also come to StoneX Stadium on the same day at 18:00, making it a triple header at the StoneX.

Tickets

Tickets start from £12.50 and can be bought here. Your ticket for Saracens Men v Newcastle Red Bulls gets you in for the full day. Men’s Season Ticket Plus holders have this game included in their season ticket.

FAQs

All FAQs can be found here.