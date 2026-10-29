See it all in one place: Champ Rugby and PREM Cup at StoneX Stadium

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

See it all in one place: Champ Rugby and PREM Cup at StoneX Stadium

29.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
AMPTHILL WebArticle
DOUBLE HEADER AMPTHILL 9x16

CHAMP RUGBY AND PREM CUP, SAME DAY, SAME VENUE.

On Saturday 7 November, StoneX Stadium hosts a double header, with two tiers of English club rugby on the same pitch. Ampthill Rugby take on Ealing Trailfinders in Elior Champ Rugby at 12:00, followed by Saracens Men against Newcastle Red Bulls in the PREM Rugby Cup at 15:00.

Gates open at 11:00, so there’s time to grab food and a drink before the first kick-off.

Timings:
11:00: Gates open

12:00: Ampthill Rugby v Ealing Trailfinders (Elior Champ Rugby)

15:00: Saracens Men v Newcastle Red Bulls (PREM Rugby Cup)

For Ampthill, it’s a chance to bring their Elior Champ Rugby campaign to a new crowd, and a reminder of the partnership between the two clubs.

Head Coach Dave Ward said: “We’ve got a busy couple of weeks coming up in the Champ, but it’s a very exciting group of fixtures. Being able to play Ealing down at the StoneX will be incredible for the squad and the club. It’s another chance to show how good our partnership is with Saracens and going down to play there will be great!”

Captain Seb Smith sees it as a chance to introduce the club to fans who haven’t seen them before.

“We’re very excited about the chance to go and play at the StoneX, It allows rugby fans a bit further out who may have never had the chance to come down to Dillingham Park to get a taste of who we are and the game we want to play. So for us, it’s exciting. We want to make a statement.”

Plus, if Saracens Women were to win their semi-final, the JAECOO Next Gen Cup Final would also come to StoneX Stadium on the same day at 18:00, making it a triple header at the StoneX.

Tickets

Tickets start from £12.50 and can be bought here. Your ticket for Saracens Men v Newcastle Red Bulls gets you in for the full day. Men’s Season Ticket Plus holders have this game included in their season ticket.

FAQs

All FAQs can be found here.

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

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