The Showdown 7 | Saracens v Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Save the date. The stars of English rugby are heading back to N17 as Saracens take on Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 20 March 2027 and tickets starting from just £16.50.

One of the fiercest rivalries in English rugby returns to the capital's biggest stage, as The Showdown 7 promises another afternoon of high-stakes drama, big hits and London bragging rights in front of a huge crowd.

With the likes of England stars Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Marcus Smith, alongside George Furbank and rising star Noah Caluori, potentially taking centre stage, the fixture will bring together some of the most exciting talent in the game for one of the standout occasions of the Gallagher PREM season.

There is never much love lost between these two London rivals, and with previous battles providing plenty of drama, both sides will have a point to prove when they meet again. With the Six Nations concluded and the season entering its crucial run-in, the stakes will be even higher.

Saracens Men's Head Coach Joe Shaw said:

“The Showdown is a huge fixture for this club and there's always an extra edge when we play Harlequins. We've had some big battles over the years and playing them at Tottenham, in front of a huge Saracens crowd, only adds to the occasion.”

Now in its seventh edition, The Showdown has become a firm fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, bringing the intensity of Gallagher PREM rugby to one of the world's finest sporting arenas.

With high demand expected for The Showdown 7, supporters are encouraged to secure their seats early.

If you are a 2026/27 Men's Season Ticket Holder you can select your complimentary Showdown 7 seat from 12pm on Tuesday 3 November, plus you can purchase unlimited additional general admission tickets at 50% until the end of the early bird window. Make the most of your priority access before general sale opens at 12pm on Tuesday 10 November.

If you are not a 2026/27 Men's Season Ticket Holder, register your interest here to be one of the first to hear about ticket access on Tuesday 10 November.

Further details on the matchday experience will be announced in due course. FAQs can be found here