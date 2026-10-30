The Showdown 7 | Saracens v Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

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Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

The Showdown 7 | Saracens v Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
SD7 SAVETHEDATE WebArticle
Screenshot 2026 10 28 at 15.42.51

Save the date. The stars of English rugby are heading back to N17 as Saracens take on Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 20 March 2027 and tickets starting from just £16.50.

One of the fiercest rivalries in English rugby returns to the capital's biggest stage, as The Showdown 7 promises another afternoon of high-stakes drama, big hits and London bragging rights in front of a huge crowd.

With the likes of England stars Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Marcus Smith, alongside George Furbank and rising star Noah Caluori, potentially taking centre stage, the fixture will bring together some of the most exciting talent in the game for one of the standout occasions of the Gallagher PREM season.

There is never much love lost between these two London rivals, and with previous battles providing plenty of drama, both sides will have a point to prove when they meet again. With the Six Nations concluded and the season entering its crucial run-in, the stakes will be even higher.

Saracens Men's Head Coach Joe Shaw said:

“The Showdown is a huge fixture for this club and there's always an extra edge when we play Harlequins. We've had some big battles over the years and playing them at Tottenham, in front of a huge Saracens crowd, only adds to the occasion.”

Now in its seventh edition, The Showdown has become a firm fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, bringing the intensity of Gallagher PREM rugby to one of the world's finest sporting arenas.

With high demand expected for The Showdown 7, supporters are encouraged to secure their seats early.

If you are a 2026/27 Men's Season Ticket Holder you can select your complimentary Showdown 7 seat from 12pm on Tuesday 3 November, plus you can purchase unlimited additional general admission tickets at 50% until the end of the early bird window. Make the most of your priority access before general sale opens at 12pm on Tuesday 10 November.

If you are not a 2026/27 Men's Season Ticket Holder, register your interest here to be one of the first to hear about ticket access on Tuesday 10 November.

Further details on the matchday experience will be announced in due course. FAQs can be found here

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

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Harlequins v Saracens
25.10.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 15 - 33 Harlequins (PREM R4)

Saracens fall short at the Stoop on Smith’s milestone day Saracens came up short against Harlequins at the The Stoop in Round 4 of the Gallagher PREM, on the day Marcus Smith marked his 200th appearance for the hosts. Two yellow cards and a penalty try proved costly for the Original Club of North London, […]

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