TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears (CUP SEMI FINAL)

Wyrwas returns as Saracens host Bristol Bears in Next Gen Cup semi-final

Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Saturday’s JAECOO PWR Next Gen Cup semi-final against Bristol Bears, with Ella Wyrwas named among the replacements for her first appearance in the squad following a long spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The Original Club of North London welcome Bristol to StoneX Stadium, with a place in the final at stake. The match is part of a Halloween special double-header, with the Saracens Men in action at the same venue on the same day.

Liz Crake, Morgan Freeman and Ruby Ross make up the starting front row, with captain Louise McMillan and Jodie Verghese in the second row. Joia Bennett, Charlotte Wright-Haley and Poppy Cleall complete the pack.

Tori Sellors and Amelia MacDougall pair up at half-back. Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy continue their partnership in the midfield, with Sydney Gregson and Ellie Boatman on the wings and Lotte Sharp at full-back to complete the backline.

The bench is led by Daisy Fitzgerald, Akina Gondwe and Chloe Flanagan, with Jemima Moss and Erin Delea providing further cover in the pack. Ella Wyrwas is named at number 21 as she prepares to return to action after missing last season through injury. Beth Wilcock and Jemma-Jo Linkins complete the matchday squad.

Wyrwas commented on her return to the pitch ahead of this weekend’s semi-final:

"I am beyond grateful to finally be back on the pitch. There were definitely times I didn't know when, or if, the day would come, so it means a huge amount to be back out there with the girls. I've had the most incredible support around me throughout the last year, and watching the girls smash it in the cup has given me plenty of extra motivation to get back out there!"

There are still some tickets available for this must-watch double-header this weekend. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

Saracens Women team to face Bristol Bears:

Liz Crake Morgan Freeman Ruby Ross Louise McMillan Jodie Verghese Joia Bennett Charlotte Wright-Haley Poppy Cleall Tori Sellors Amelia MacDougall Sydney Gregson Sophie Bridger Emma Hardy Ellie Boatman Lotte Sharp

Replacements

16. Daisy Fitzgerald

17. Akina Gondwe

18. Chloe Flanagan

19. Jemima Moss

20. Erin Delea

21. Ella Wyrwas

22. Beth Wilcock

23. Jemma-Jo Linkins