TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears (CUP SEMI FINAL)

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
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TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears (CUP SEMI FINAL)

30.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs Women
Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs Women

Wyrwas returns as Saracens host Bristol Bears in Next Gen Cup semi-final

Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Saturday’s JAECOO PWR Next Gen Cup semi-final against Bristol Bears, with Ella Wyrwas named among the replacements for her first appearance in the squad following a long spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The Original Club of North London welcome Bristol to StoneX Stadium, with a place in the final at stake. The match is part of a Halloween special double-header, with the Saracens Men in action at the same venue on the same day.

Liz Crake, Morgan Freeman and Ruby Ross make up the starting front row, with captain Louise McMillan and Jodie Verghese in the second row. Joia Bennett, Charlotte Wright-Haley and Poppy Cleall complete the pack.

Tori Sellors and Amelia MacDougall pair up at half-back. Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy continue their partnership in the midfield, with Sydney Gregson and Ellie Boatman on the wings and Lotte Sharp at full-back to complete the backline.

The bench is led by Daisy Fitzgerald, Akina Gondwe and Chloe Flanagan, with Jemima Moss and Erin Delea providing further cover in the pack. Ella Wyrwas is named at number 21 as she prepares to return to action after missing last season through injury. Beth Wilcock and Jemma-Jo Linkins complete the matchday squad.

Wyrwas commented on her return to the pitch ahead of this weekend’s semi-final:

"I am beyond grateful to finally be back on the pitch. There were definitely times I didn't know when, or if, the day would come, so it means a huge amount to be back out there with the girls. I've had the most incredible support around me throughout the last year, and watching the girls smash it in the cup has given me plenty of extra motivation to get back out there!"

There are still some tickets available for this must-watch double-header this weekend. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

Saracens Women team to face Bristol Bears:

  1. Liz Crake
  2. Morgan Freeman
  3. Ruby Ross
  4. Louise McMillan
  5. Jodie Verghese
  6. Joia Bennett
  7. Charlotte Wright-Haley
  8. Poppy Cleall
  9. Tori Sellors
  10. Amelia MacDougall
  11. Sydney Gregson
  12. Sophie Bridger
  13. Emma Hardy
  14. Ellie Boatman
  15. Lotte Sharp

Replacements
16. Daisy Fitzgerald
17. Akina Gondwe
18. Chloe Flanagan
19. Jemima Moss
20. Erin Delea
21. Ella Wyrwas
22. Beth Wilcock
23. Jemma-Jo Linkins

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

News

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Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs Women
30.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears (CUP SEMI FINAL)

Wyrwas returns as Saracens host Bristol Bears in Next Gen Cup semi-final Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Saturday’s JAECOO PWR Next Gen Cup semi-final against Bristol Bears, with Ella Wyrwas named among the replacements for her first appearance in the squad following a long spell on the sidelines due to injury. The […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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