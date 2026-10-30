TEAM NEWS | Newcastle Red Bulls vs Saracens Men (PREM R5)

Owen Farrell captains Saracens as changes are made ahead of Newcastle Red Bulls clash at StoneX Stadium on Halloween.

The Original Club of North London return home looking to bounce back after a 33-15 defeat to Harlequins at The Stoop, where Rotimi Segun, Theo Dan and Nick Tompkins all crossed the line in a spirited showing that was hampered by two yellow cards.

It’s a Halloween double header in North London, with Saracens Men kicking off at 15:00 before Saracens Women face Bristol Bears in the Jaecoo Next Gen Cup semi-final at 18:00.

It’s a milestone afternoon as Hugh Tizard brings up his century, while Nathan Michelow, Toby Knight and Charlie Bracken are all in line for their 50th appearances.

Dan, Street, Michelow, Segun and Tompkins are the five who keep their places in the starting XV.

Alex O’Driscoll comes in at loosehead, packing down alongside Dan and Street.

Nick Isiekwe and Hugh Tizard form a new second row partnership.

Michelow stays on the blindside, joined by Knight at seven and Barbeary at number eight.

Tom James starts at scrum half, with Owen Farrell leading the side from fly half.

Va’enuku, who scored twice in Galway, returns at inside centre, with Tompkins moving back out to 13.

Segun is joined on the wings by Elliott, back in the starting XV after injury, with Daly at fullback.

The bench sees a 5-3 split. Jamie George, Phil Brantingham and Alec Clarey cover the front row, with George Martin and Ben Earl also among the forward replacements. Charlie Bracken, Max Malins and Noah Caluori provide the backline cover.

SARACENS TEAM TO PLAY NEWCASTLE RED BULLS

1 Alex O’Driscoll

2 Theo Dan

3 Marcus Street

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Nathan Michelow

7 Toby Knight

8 Alfie Barbeary

9 Tom James

10 Owen Farrell (C)

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Sione Va’enuku

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly



REPLACEMENTS

16 Jamie George

17 Phil Brantingham

18 Clarey

19 George Martin

20 Ben Earl

21 Charlie Bracken

22 Max Malins

23 Noah Caluori