TEAM NEWS | Newcastle Red Bulls vs Saracens Men (PREM R5)
Owen Farrell captains Saracens as changes are made ahead of Newcastle Red Bulls clash at StoneX Stadium on Halloween.
The Original Club of North London return home looking to bounce back after a 33-15 defeat to Harlequins at The Stoop, where Rotimi Segun, Theo Dan and Nick Tompkins all crossed the line in a spirited showing that was hampered by two yellow cards.
It’s a Halloween double header in North London, with Saracens Men kicking off at 15:00 before Saracens Women face Bristol Bears in the Jaecoo Next Gen Cup semi-final at 18:00.
It’s a milestone afternoon as Hugh Tizard brings up his century, while Nathan Michelow, Toby Knight and Charlie Bracken are all in line for their 50th appearances.
Dan, Street, Michelow, Segun and Tompkins are the five who keep their places in the starting XV.
Alex O’Driscoll comes in at loosehead, packing down alongside Dan and Street.
Nick Isiekwe and Hugh Tizard form a new second row partnership.
Michelow stays on the blindside, joined by Knight at seven and Barbeary at number eight.
Tom James starts at scrum half, with Owen Farrell leading the side from fly half.
Va’enuku, who scored twice in Galway, returns at inside centre, with Tompkins moving back out to 13.
Segun is joined on the wings by Elliott, back in the starting XV after injury, with Daly at fullback.
The bench sees a 5-3 split. Jamie George, Phil Brantingham and Alec Clarey cover the front row, with George Martin and Ben Earl also among the forward replacements. Charlie Bracken, Max Malins and Noah Caluori provide the backline cover.
SARACENS TEAM TO PLAY NEWCASTLE RED BULLS
1 Alex O’Driscoll
2 Theo Dan
3 Marcus Street
4 Nick Isiekwe
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Nathan Michelow
7 Toby Knight
8 Alfie Barbeary
9 Tom James
10 Owen Farrell (C)
11 Rotimi Segun
12 Sione Va’enuku
13 Nick Tompkins
14 Tobias Elliott
15 Elliot Daly
REPLACEMENTS
16 Jamie George
17 Phil Brantingham
18 Clarey
19 George Martin
20 Ben Earl
21 Charlie Bracken
22 Max Malins
23 Noah Caluori