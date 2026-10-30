TEAM NEWS | Newcastle Red Bulls vs Saracens Men (PREM R5)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Newcastle Red Bulls vs Saracens Men (PREM R5)

30.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins v Saracens
Harlequins v Saracens

Owen Farrell captains Saracens as changes are made ahead of Newcastle Red Bulls clash at StoneX Stadium on Halloween.

The Original Club of North London return home looking to bounce back after a 33-15 defeat to Harlequins at The Stoop, where Rotimi Segun, Theo Dan and Nick Tompkins all crossed the line in a spirited showing that was hampered by two yellow cards.

It’s a Halloween double header in North London, with Saracens Men kicking off at 15:00 before Saracens Women face Bristol Bears in the Jaecoo Next Gen Cup semi-final at 18:00.

It’s a milestone afternoon as Hugh Tizard brings up his century, while Nathan Michelow, Toby Knight and Charlie Bracken are all in line for their 50th appearances.

Dan, Street, Michelow, Segun and Tompkins are the five who keep their places in the starting XV.

Alex O’Driscoll comes in at loosehead, packing down alongside Dan and Street.

Nick Isiekwe and Hugh Tizard form a new second row partnership.

Michelow stays on the blindside, joined by Knight at seven and Barbeary at number eight.

Tom James starts at scrum half, with Owen Farrell leading the side from fly half.

Va’enuku, who scored twice in Galway, returns at inside centre, with Tompkins moving back out to 13.

Segun is joined on the wings by Elliott, back in the starting XV after injury, with Daly at fullback.

The bench sees a 5-3 split. Jamie George, Phil Brantingham and Alec Clarey cover the front row, with George Martin and Ben Earl also among the forward replacements. Charlie Bracken, Max Malins and Noah Caluori provide the backline cover.

SARACENS TEAM TO PLAY NEWCASTLE RED BULLS

1 Alex O’Driscoll
2 Theo Dan
3 Marcus Street
4 Nick Isiekwe
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Nathan Michelow
7 Toby Knight
8 Alfie Barbeary
9 Tom James
10 Owen Farrell (C)
11 Rotimi Segun
12 Sione Va’enuku
13 Nick Tompkins
14 Tobias Elliott
15 Elliot Daly


REPLACEMENTS
16 Jamie George
17 Phil Brantingham
18 Clarey
19 George Martin
20 Ben Earl
21 Charlie Bracken
22 Max Malins
23 Noah Caluori

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

News

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Harlequins v Saracens
30.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Newcastle Red Bulls vs Saracens Men (PREM R5)

Owen Farrell captains Saracens as changes are made ahead of Newcastle Red Bulls clash at StoneX Stadium on Halloween. The Original Club of North London return home looking to bounce back after a 33-15 defeat to Harlequins at The Stoop, where Rotimi Segun, Theo Dan and Nick Tompkins all crossed the line in a spirited […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs Women
30.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears (CUP SEMI FINAL)

Wyrwas returns as Saracens host Bristol Bears in Next Gen Cup semi-final Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Saturday’s JAECOO PWR Next Gen Cup semi-final against Bristol Bears, with Ella Wyrwas named among the replacements for her first appearance in the squad following a long spell on the sidelines due to injury. The […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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