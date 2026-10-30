Hugh Tizard to join the Saracens 100 Club against Newcastle Red Bulls

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

Hugh Tizard to join the Saracens 100 Club against Newcastle Red Bulls

30.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ht test
TIZZARD

There will be a special moment at StoneX Stadium on Saturday as Hugh Tizard makes his 100th appearance for Saracens against Newcastle Red Bulls.

It’s a milestone that has been four years in the making. Since arriving in North London in 2022, Tizard has become a much-loved part of the squad, earning his place in one of the most competitive packs in the PREM and growing with every season alongside a wealth of talented locks.

Now he takes his place among the players who have shaped this club’s story, and for Tizard, it’s a moment he doesn’t take lightly. 

“When you look at the people that have got 100 caps for this club, there’s some of the best to have ever played rugby. So to join them in this sense, is pretty special. 

"When I joined here four years ago, I didn’t think I’d get this far. So I’m over the moon to have achieved it.” 

Everyone at Saracens would like to congratulate Hugh on reaching this wonderful milestone, and supporters will be able to show their appreciation when he runs out at StoneX Stadium for kick-off at 15:00.

Tickets to see Tizard run out for his 100th are still available here

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

News

See all news
Harlequins v Saracens
30.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Newcastle Red Bulls vs Saracens Men (PREM R5)

Owen Farrell captains Saracens as changes are made ahead of Newcastle Red Bulls clash at StoneX Stadium on Halloween. The Original Club of North London return home looking to bounce back after a 33-15 defeat to Harlequins at The Stoop, where Rotimi Segun, Theo Dan and Nick Tompkins all crossed the line in a spirited […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs Women
30.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears (CUP SEMI FINAL)

Wyrwas returns as Saracens host Bristol Bears in Next Gen Cup semi-final Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Saturday’s JAECOO PWR Next Gen Cup semi-final against Bristol Bears, with Ella Wyrwas named among the replacements for her first appearance in the squad following a long spell on the sidelines due to injury. The […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton