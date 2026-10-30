Hugh Tizard to join the Saracens 100 Club against Newcastle Red Bulls

There will be a special moment at StoneX Stadium on Saturday as Hugh Tizard makes his 100th appearance for Saracens against Newcastle Red Bulls.

It’s a milestone that has been four years in the making. Since arriving in North London in 2022, Tizard has become a much-loved part of the squad, earning his place in one of the most competitive packs in the PREM and growing with every season alongside a wealth of talented locks.

Now he takes his place among the players who have shaped this club’s story, and for Tizard, it’s a moment he doesn’t take lightly.

“When you look at the people that have got 100 caps for this club, there’s some of the best to have ever played rugby. So to join them in this sense, is pretty special.

"When I joined here four years ago, I didn’t think I’d get this far. So I’m over the moon to have achieved it.”

Everyone at Saracens would like to congratulate Hugh on reaching this wonderful milestone, and supporters will be able to show their appreciation when he runs out at StoneX Stadium for kick-off at 15:00.



Tickets to see Tizard run out for his 100th are still available here