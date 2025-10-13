Fancy Bermudez and Maya Montiel Leave Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Canadian duo Maya Montiel and Fancy Bermudez have left the club ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The pair depart North London having both competed for Canada in the most recent Rugby World Cup, part of a large Saracens cohort that fell just short during an unforgettable run for Canada.

Montiel joined Saracens in 2023, quickly becoming an important part of Alex Austerberry's side. Boasting impressive power in the scrum and a physical presence in the loose, she featured across four seasons at the club after recovering from an ACL injury two seasons ago.

Fancy Bermudez has already developed a reputation as one to watch in both 15s and 7s. She has been a regular for Canada 7s on the World Series and was part of the Olympic team that secured a silver medal in Paris, as well as scoring a brace of tries for the 15s side in their first ever victory over New Zealand in the Pacific4 Series.

A powerful ball carrier with the ability to find pockets of space in defensive lines, Bermudez made an instant impact in North London, scoring a try on debut against Loughborough Lightning.

Montiel shared her thanks for an incredible four years at the StoneX.

“Every training session, every match, every challenge, all of it has shaped me. I’m forever grateful for the chance to grow here. Thank you to my coaches, my teammates and the fans for trusting me to play my part in its story.”

Bermudez also expressed her gratitude to Saracens.

“I’m very grateful for my time at Saracens. I’ve met and played with some great people and have loved representing an amazing set of fans. Thank you to all who made North London a special place to play.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry thanked the duo for their tireless efforts during their time in Saracens colours.

“We would like to thank Fancy for her contribution to the club last season. Fancy showed her ability to break games open with her feet and pace, and always contributed positively to the environment. We wish her all the best with the next chapter of her career, and she will always receive a warm welcome when she returns to the StoneX.

Maya moves on from Saracens with the best wishes from everyone at the club. Maya was always bubbly and brought a happy energy to the group. On the field, she contributed from the moment she arrived and played an important role in our run to the PWR Final that year. Unfortunately, injury derailed that and the following season, but Maya worked tirelessly to put herself back in contention. A strong, athletic and physical prop, she showed her ability to be both destructive in open play and at set piece. Maya expressed a desire to seek a new opportunity and given everything she has given, we wanted to support her in that endeavour. We thank her for all her efforts and wish her well going forward.”