Four Saracens named in World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year

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PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
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Four Saracens named in World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year

02.11.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
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Four Saracens Women have been selected for the World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year 2026:

Sophie de Goede

The previous World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year added another selection to her collection after captaining Canada through the WXV Global Series. Her break down the left in Exeter set up Olivia Apps’ equaliser. She made 17 tackles in Toronto and scored a hat-trick in Canada’s 31-22 win in Ottawa.

Olivia Apps

A first Dream Team selection in 15s caps a remarkable year for Apps, who joined Saracens last October and ended the season as Premiership Women’s Rugby Player of the Season. She helped Saracens to the PWR title, and her try against England in Exeter has been shortlisted for the IRPA Women’s 15s Try of the Year.

Zoe Harrison

Harrison had the moment of the WXV series, intercepting the Black Ferns’ last attack at Allianz Stadium and running in the winning try, then kicking the conversion to make it 26-19. She was named England Women’s Player of the Season at The Rugby Awards in June and was one of four nominees for World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year.

Jess Breach

Breach was once again a constant threat out wide for England, scoring in a run of big games across the 2026 Women’s Six Nations and the WXV Global Series. Over the tournament she covered 142 metres with ball in hand, beat eight defenders and set up a try for a teammate. She carried that form into the WXV Global Series in the autumn, scoring in England’s 26-19 win over New Zealand at Allianz Stadium.

Congratulations to all four on a thoroughly deserved recognition.

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

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