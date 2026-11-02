Four Saracens named in World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year

Four Saracens Women have been selected for the World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year 2026:

Sophie de Goede

The previous World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year added another selection to her collection after captaining Canada through the WXV Global Series. Her break down the left in Exeter set up Olivia Apps’ equaliser. She made 17 tackles in Toronto and scored a hat-trick in Canada’s 31-22 win in Ottawa.

Olivia Apps

A first Dream Team selection in 15s caps a remarkable year for Apps, who joined Saracens last October and ended the season as Premiership Women’s Rugby Player of the Season. She helped Saracens to the PWR title, and her try against England in Exeter has been shortlisted for the IRPA Women’s 15s Try of the Year.

Zoe Harrison

Harrison had the moment of the WXV series, intercepting the Black Ferns’ last attack at Allianz Stadium and running in the winning try, then kicking the conversion to make it 26-19. She was named England Women’s Player of the Season at The Rugby Awards in June and was one of four nominees for World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year.

Jess Breach

Breach was once again a constant threat out wide for England, scoring in a run of big games across the 2026 Women’s Six Nations and the WXV Global Series. Over the tournament she covered 142 metres with ball in hand, beat eight defenders and set up a try for a teammate. She carried that form into the WXV Global Series in the autumn, scoring in England’s 26-19 win over New Zealand at Allianz Stadium.

Congratulations to all four on a thoroughly deserved recognition.