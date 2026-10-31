MATCH REPORT | SARACENS WOMEN 42 - 26 BRISTOL BEARS WOMEN (CUP SEMI FINAL)

Saracens book PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup final spot with 42-26 semi-final win over Bristol Bears

Saracens Women are into the PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup final, where they will defend their title as reigning champions, after a hard-fought 42-26 semi-final victory over Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium.

Bristol were first to strike, getting the opening points on the board, and they went over again soon after to put the hosts on the back foot. Saracens refused to panic. A resolute defensive effort drove the Bears back into the Saracens attacking 25, and the pressure told when Morgan Freeman crashed over under the posts. Amelia MacDougall added the extras to get the Original Club of North London on the scoreboard.

Sydney Gregson was next to make her mark, soaring past the Bristol defence to score in the corner and take Saracens into the lead for the first time. The backline then combined to devastating effect, with Sophie Bridger sending Emma Hardy over the try line to stretch the advantage going into the break.

Saracens carried that momentum into the second half, Freeman opening the scoring after the restart with her second try of the afternoon. Bristol looked to hit back with a break of their own, but Ellie Boatman and Bridger were hot on their heels, bringing the runner down and snuffing out the threat. A sustained spell of scrum after scrum followed, but the Saracens defence held firm and Bristol could find no way through.

The Bears did eventually find a gap, sneaking through in the corner, and added another soon after to cut the gap to just two points. With the 70-minute mark approaching and the tension building, Gregson delivered when it mattered, claiming her second try of the afternoon to give Saracens the upper hand.

Wyrwas then made her way off the bench to a warm reception from the home crowd, and she made an instant impact, helping to send Bristol back into their own 22. That attacking momentum never wavered, and an advantage scrum paved the way for Poppy Cleall to plant the ball over the line for the final try of the day.

MacDougall was flawless off the tee, landing every conversion attempt. Ruby Ross was named player of the match following a relentless defensive display.

The result sends Saracens through to the final, where they will fight to retain the title next Saturday.

Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for information to follow on Monday.