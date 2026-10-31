MATCH REPORT | SARACENS WOMEN 42 - 26 BRISTOL BEARS WOMEN (CUP SEMI FINAL)

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
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MATCH REPORT | SARACENS WOMEN 42 - 26 BRISTOL BEARS WOMEN (CUP SEMI FINAL)

31.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Bristol Bears Women
Saracens Women v Bristol Bears Women

Saracens book PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup final spot with 42-26 semi-final win over Bristol Bears

Saracens Women are into the PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup final, where they will defend their title as reigning champions, after a hard-fought 42-26 semi-final victory over Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium.

Bristol were first to strike, getting the opening points on the board, and they went over again soon after to put the hosts on the back foot. Saracens refused to panic. A resolute defensive effort drove the Bears back into the Saracens attacking 25, and the pressure told when Morgan Freeman crashed over under the posts. Amelia MacDougall added the extras to get the Original Club of North London on the scoreboard.

Sydney Gregson was next to make her mark, soaring past the Bristol defence to score in the corner and take Saracens into the lead for the first time. The backline then combined to devastating effect, with Sophie Bridger sending Emma Hardy over the try line to stretch the advantage going into the break.

Saracens carried that momentum into the second half, Freeman opening the scoring after the restart with her second try of the afternoon. Bristol looked to hit back with a break of their own, but Ellie Boatman and Bridger were hot on their heels, bringing the runner down and snuffing out the threat. A sustained spell of scrum after scrum followed, but the Saracens defence held firm and Bristol could find no way through.

The Bears did eventually find a gap, sneaking through in the corner, and added another soon after to cut the gap to just two points. With the 70-minute mark approaching and the tension building, Gregson delivered when it mattered, claiming her second try of the afternoon to give Saracens the upper hand.

Wyrwas then made her way off the bench to a warm reception from the home crowd, and she made an instant impact, helping to send Bristol back into their own 22. That attacking momentum never wavered, and an advantage scrum paved the way for Poppy Cleall to plant the ball over the line for the final try of the day.

MacDougall was flawless off the tee, landing every conversion attempt. Ruby Ross was named player of the match following a relentless defensive display.

The result sends Saracens through to the final, where they will fight to retain the title next Saturday.

Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for information to follow on Monday.

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

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Ac4ae4ee c775 4222 89b7 6bb9a3f6bcd7Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Premiership Womens Rugby FINAL063
30.10.26

WXV Round up

Twelve Saracens Women were named in international squads for this year’s WXV Global Series and Challenger, representing England, Canada, Wales and Hong Kong China. Between them they delivered some of the biggest moments of the series.  Red Roses  Zoe Harrison had the moment of the series. Against New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, she read the […]

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