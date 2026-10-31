MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 39 - 31 Newcastle Red Bulls (PREM R5)

Saracens bounce back to claim a bonus point win over Newcastle Red Bulls at StoneX Stadium.

Seven tries, six of them after the break, did the damage for the Original Club of North London on a landmark afternoon in NW4, with Hugh Tizard making his 100th appearance and Charlie Bracken, Toby Knight and Nathan Michelow each reaching 50.

The sun was shining in North London as both sides got going, although Newcastle were forced into an early change. Elliot Millar Mills was forced off injured inside the first three minutes, bringing an early introduction for Argentina tight-head Francisco Moreno.

Newcastle were first on the board, Josh Hodge calling for the tee and slotting a penalty from 30 metres out in front. Things soon got tougher for Sarries, as Theo Dan went off for a head assessment, with Jamie George taking his place.

The visitors then struck with a moment of individual brilliance. Werner Kok broke the line and darted 40 metres through the heart of the home defence to score under the sticks, with Hodge adding the extras.

Saracens responded by turning up the pressure. Elliot Daly kicked through for Rotimi Segun to chase, forcing Newcastle to put it dead in goal. A series of quick taps from the resulting scrum and a further penalty followed.

Sarries did find their way over on 20 minutes. A penalty five metres out was kicked to the corner and, from the driving maul, Jamie George dotted down, with Owen Farrell adding the conversion. Dan was later ruled out after failing his HIA, leaving George on for the rest of the afternoon.

However, it was Newcastle who ended the half on top. Breaks from Kok and Hodge opened up the Saracens defence, allowing Sam Graham to finish in the left corner. Hodge converted, sending the Red Bulls into the break with a 10 point lead.

Sarries started the second half with intent. Tobias Elliott chased down a chip kick and carried the hosts half the length of the field before finding Alex O’Driscoll on the inside. Graham was then shown a yellow card for killing the ruck near his own posts.

Saracens made the extra man count straight away. A quick tap sent the hosts left and Sione Va’enuku hit a crash ball to power over.

Things then went from bad to worse for the visitors, as Alex Hearle was sent to the bin for a deliberate knock on. Toby Knight capitalised, crossing the whitewash on his 50th appearance for the club after a lengthy check from the referee. Farrell slotted the conversion to nudge Sarries in front.

With Newcastle down to 13 men, the bonus point soon followed. Va’enuku drew in the defence and served up an easy pass for Nick Tompkins to stroll over, capping a superb afternoon for the Tongan centre, who was named player of the match.

Knight was soon in the thick of it again at the other end, dislodging the ball from Zack Henry to deny Newcastle a certain try.

Noah Caluori then got into gear. The winger raced down the field, bumping off defenders before finding Charlie Bracken in midfield, who released Segun on the left. Segun was pushed into touch inches from the line, but Caluori wasn’t to be denied for long, finishing in the corner moments later after Daly found the overlap.

Sarries then turned it on. Segun turned provider with a clever chip kick for Daly to dot down in the left corner, before the winger got on the scoresheet himself, too quick for the defence after great hands from Max Malins found him out wide.

Newcastle showed plenty of fight in the closing stages. Hearle gathered the kick off and took the visitors to the five metre line, where Ollie Leatherbarrow went over from a pick and go under the posts. Hearle then crossed himself in the final minute to earn Newcastle a try bonus point.

We welcome Newcastle Red Bulls back to StoneX Stadium next Saturday 7 November, this time in the PREM Rugby Cup, as part of a special double header in NW4. Partner club Ampthill Rugby kick off the day against Ealing Trailfinders in Elior Champ Rugby at 12:00, before Sarries take on the Red Bulls at 15:00, with two tiers of English club rugby on the same pitch.



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