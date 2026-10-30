WXV Round up

Twelve Saracens Women were named in international squads for this year’s WXV Global Series and Challenger, representing England, Canada, Wales and Hong Kong China. Between them they delivered some of the biggest moments of the series.

Red Roses

Zoe Harrison had the moment of the series. Against New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, she read the Black Ferns’ last attack, intercepted and ran in the winning try, then kicked the conversion to make it 26-19. This year has been a big one for her. She was named England Women’s Player of the Season at The Rugby Awards in June and is now one of four nominees for World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year.

Jess Breach scored her 58th England try against New Zealand, driving over after England bulldozed a seven-woman Black Ferns scrum. She also made a brilliant try-saving tackle on the touchline when the Black Ferns looked certain to score.

Bryony Field earned her first senior cap off the bench against Australia and scored a try on debut. She was rewarded with a first Test start against Canada at Sandy Park and scored again, putting England in front in the second half of the 26-26 draw.

May Campbell started at hooker in the Australia opener and stayed in the squad throughout. She continued to wreck opposition defences with her work in the loose and at the set piece.

Kelsey Clifford missed the September home Tests with a hamstring injury, but she returned to the squad for the North America tour in October. She remains a constant presence in the Red Roses squad.

Liz Crake was called up when Kelsey’s injury opened a spot, a reminder of the depth Saracens brings to England’s front row.

Canada

Sophie de Goede, the reigning World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year, captained the side. Her break down the left in Exeter set up Olivia Apps’s equaliser. In Toronto she made 17 tackles, and in Ottawa she scored a hattrick in Canada’s 31-22 win, showing leadership and a nose for the tryline.

Olivia Apps levelled the Exeter draw with a try, and that try has now been shortlisted for the IRPA Women’s 15s Try of the Year. Her leadership steadied Canada late in the first half in Toronto, and in Ottawa she assisted one of de Goede’s tries. She was also named PWR Player of the Season at The Rugby Awards in June.

Julia Omokhuale was named player of the match in Ottawa, where match reports rated her performance close to perfect. She had a huge game in Toronto too, with six lineout takes and nine carries across the full 80 minutes and scored a try in Ottawa.

Wales

Georgia Evans was involved in Wales' first try in their 50-19 win over South Africa in Cardiff. She started at lock throughout and reached her 50th Wales cap during the series, further showing her capability on the international stage.

Hong Kong China

Roshini Turner is a physical lock with plenty of experience and work rate. She started at lock in the opening two matches of the Challenger. Turner continued to display her skills throughout the WXV showing her value in the Hong Kong China squad is ever prominent.

Still to come

England play the USA on 30 October and Wales play Japan again on 31 October, so there are more Saracens moments to look forward to. With 3 Saracens set to play in the final fixtures of the series it’s sure to be something you can’t miss.