MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 10 - 21 Sale Sharks (PREM R2)

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
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MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 10 - 21 Sale Sharks (PREM R2)

04.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Sale Sharks
Saracens v Sale Sharks

Saracens fell short in their first home contest of the season losing out on a bruising encounter with Sale Sharks.

The Original Club of North London weren't able to get a hold of proceedings, with the Sharks able to grind out a win in a gritty contest.

The game didn’t get off to an ideal start, with Sale Sharks opening the scoring inside the first few minutes. Ill discipline cost the hosts early on, leading to Sale being able to set up a platform. Nathan Jibulu was the benefactor, dotting down from the driving maul for an early lead.

A yellow card for Alex Lozowski and a 20 minute red card for Jacques Vermeulen, both for high tackles, kept referee Joe James and TMO Hamish Smales busy as Saracens looked to capitalise on the player advantage.

The hosts thought they had scored halfway through the first period after Nick Tompkins crashed over from short range under the sticks. However, the try was later ruled out for an earlier infringement.

After 15 further minutes of knocking on the door, Sale finally cracked. After a solid scrum gave Sarries a good platform, the power game continued to show as Eroni Mawi crashed over for the first Sarries try of the game. However, the conversion fell just wide of the posts, meaning Sale took a slender two point lead into the break.

Sale started the first half in a similar fashion to the first, scoring early on into proceedings. George Ford's up-and-under was collected by Tom O'Flaherty who slalomed through the Saracens defence to score.

Then the came fell into a cagey rhythm. With both sides struggling to string phases together without unforced errors, however as Sale had the scoreboard on their side, the visitors were happy to allow the game to slow down heading towards the hour mark.

A late score from Charlie Bracken, set-up by brother Jack kept Saracens in the fight late-on. However, it wasn't enough to put Saracens in the driving seat, allowing for Sale to grind out the game and get the win.

Saracens have a chance to redeem themselves soon after though, against Bristol Bears next Saturday at home. Tickets are available now.

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